Disney’s Fifth Gate: Will It Finally Take Down Universal in the Theme Park Race?

The theme park industry has entered a new era of fierce competition, with Disney and Universal squaring off in what industry expert Dennis Speigel calls “the greatest boxing match” the sector has ever seen. With decades of dominance, Disney has long been the undisputed leader in the world of theme parks, but Universal’s rapid rise has shaken up the landscape.

As the two giants continue to expand their offerings, the next few years could see a dramatic shift in the battle for dominance, with Disney potentially preparing to introduce its fifth theme park in Florida—a move that could solidify its position or alter the course of this intense rivalry.

Disney’s Longstanding Legacy

Disney’s legacy in the theme park industry is unparalleled. Since opening its first theme park in California in 1955, the company has expanded its reach to Florida, where its Walt Disney World Resort houses four major parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

These parks have been the cornerstone of Disney’s success, drawing millions of visitors every year and generating massive revenue.

However, it’s been over two decades since Disney last introduced a new park to its portfolio. Disney’s Animal Kingdom was the company’s most recent addition, opening in 1998. Since then, the focus has been on expanding and updating existing parks, with major developments such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the upcoming Zootopia-themed area.

However, the lack of a new park has left many wondering: Is Disney’s growth trajectory sustainable without further expansion?

Dennis Speigel, a 50-year veteran in the theme park industry, believes that it’s only a matter of time before Disney announces the addition of a fifth gate to Walt Disney World.

He predicts that within the next 12 to 16 months, Disney will reveal plans for a new park to keep up with the rapidly evolving industry. I believe that within 12 to 16 months, Disney will announce its fifth gate theme park, because it’s necessary,” Speigel said.

Universal’s Resurgence

Universal’s theme park operations have undergone a significant transformation over the last decade, largely driven by its groundbreaking success with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. When the Harry Potter-themed area opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in 2010, it set off a wave of excitement that brought a massive increase in attendance.

Speigel notes that Universal Orlando Resort saw a 36% boost in attendance in the year following the debut of the Harry Potter attractions—an unprecedented jump that marked a turning point for Universal in its battle with Disney.

In the years since, Universal has continued to innovate with new offerings, including the Volcano Bay water park and the expansion of the Harry Potter franchise into Universal Studios Florida. But the real game-changer may be the soon-to-open Epic Universe theme park.

Slated to feature multiple new lands inspired by Universal’s vast intellectual property library, Epic Universe is expected to raise the stakes even higher in the competition for visitors.

As Speigel points out, while Universal may not be poised to “put Disney out of business,” it is certainly making its presence felt, and Disney will have to take notice. “Is [Epic Universe] going to put Disney out of business? Absolutely not. Is it going to put a chink in their armor? Yes, it will,” he said.

Disney’s Resilience Amid Competition

Despite the challenges posed by Universal’s recent success, Disney remains a dominant force in the theme park world. The company has continued to see solid performance, with Disney parks generating billions in revenue each year.

In Disney’s 2024 fourth-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston highlighted strong early bookings for the upcoming summer season, indicating that Disney’s allure is still strong.

“The history of other non-Disney parks opening in Florida has been positive for Disney bookings,” Johnston explained, suggesting that Universal’s growth has not had a dramatic negative effect on Disney’s numbers so far.

Still, the competitive pressure is undeniable. With Universal continuing to expand and innovate, Disney will need to keep pushing the envelope in order to retain its position as the market leader. This may mean more than just new themed areas and ride expansions—it could require a bold new step, like the creation of a fifth theme park in Florida.