Disney World Shares Sneak Peek at Upcoming Villains Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort has officially released a “first listen” to Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, which opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure would debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27, 2025. The Little Mermaid (1989) show is a reimagining of Voyage of the Little Mermaid, a live-action performance in Animation Courtyard that never reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Central Florida Disney parks.

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” is an all-new experience at the Sunset Showcase, inviting guests into the world of Disney’s most nefarious creations. During each performance, guests will have the chance to vote on which Disney Villain was the “most misunderstood.” The show will combine best-in-class technology, live performances, and awe-inspiring dance numbers to put a spring in your step for the rest of the day!

On Thursday, Walt Disney World Resort released a “first listen” to the original soundtrack of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. It teases appearances by Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Maleficent, and, of course, the Magic Mirror. Watch the YouTube video below:

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure aren’t the only changes coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Last year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Muppet*Vision 3D, The Muppets Courtyard, and Grand Avenue would begin phased closures in May to make way for a Monsters, Inc. (2001) themed land and roller coaster.

The Muppets will play their final performance in June, but this isn’t the end of their journey at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Although Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced a date, Rock’ n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith will soon close for a retheme featuring Jim Henson’s beloved characters.

Some fans have speculated that when the upcoming Disney Villains land opens at Magic Kingdom Park in a few years, Muppet*Vision 3D will return to the Sunset Showcase, replacing Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. Although this rumor isn’t confirmed, Disney has promised to preserve Muppet*Vision 3D–one of Jim Henson’s final projects–for future generations to enjoy.

