Disney Officially Purchases Land To Build New Location in North Carolina

The Walt Disney Company has officially spent eight figures on a plot of land in North Carolina…but it’s not building a theme park.

In 2023, Storyliving by Disney announced plans to build a second community called “Asteria” in Pittsboro, North Carolina, outside Raleigh. The name pays tribute to the native North Carolina aster flower, which is also named after the Greek goddess Asteria, whose stardust tears were said to have fallen to Earth and sprouted the first aster plant. This marks the second Disney-owned community after “Cotino” in Ranchero Mirage, California.

According to WRAL News, Disney developers completed the first of a nine-step plan to acquire 1,500 acres of land in Pittsboro in March. They reportedly spent $23.3 million on the first 217 acres. After purchasing all the land, Storyliving by Disney plans to build 4,000 single-family and multi-family homes. Sales are set to begin in 2027.

Disney, under its Stanley Living at CP LLC, and DMB/SWVP Raleigh, an LLC tied to the Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate developer DMB Development, have already submitted preliminary development plans to the town of Pittsboro. The plans will be made public in May.

Storyliving by Disney has described Asteria as “an oasis for lifelong learners.” Walt Disney Imagineers are designing the community with public meeting areas and green spaces that are perfect “for meeting new friends who share a passion for living life to its fullest.”

The intricately imagined homes will line quaint residential streets not far from community areas where families could participate in Disney-themed activities, Disney art classes, and immersive storytelling dinners inspired by Disney properties. Disney cast members working in the community will provide “the same friendly Disney service you’ve come to expect.”

Although Storyliving by Disney hasn’t announced prices for its North Carolina community, prospective home buyers should expect a hefty price tag. Homes and condos in the Cotino community in California range from the upper $2 millions to the upper $4 millions.

