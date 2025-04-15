Disney Resort Announces New Dress Code Restrictions for Guests in 2025

Disney has announced restrictions on what guests can and can’t wear in 2025.

Any time can be a great time to visit the Disney parks, though certain holidays tend to be extra magical. Disney typically hosts special limited-time events during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, with New Year’s Eve being one of the most popular times of the year to visit both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Other holidays like Halloween also tend to be quite popular, with many guests going all out when it comes to dressing up. Walt Disney World hosts its annual Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which begins in August and lasts through October. This party allows guests to explore and enjoy a variety of spooky-themed fun, entertainment, and treats.

However, the seasonal festivities are not limited to Walt Disney World, as Tokyo Disneyland also hosts its own Halloween event. This time of year is also quite popular, though the Tokyo Disney Resort has made an announcement that will likely disappoint guests.

Disney Announces Restrictions on Halloween Costumes

The Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that certain restrictions will apply to guests’ Halloween costumes this year. Unlike previous years, guests will only be able to dress up on specific dates, which were recently revealed on the official resort website.

Disney Halloween will be held from September 17 to October 31, 2025. During this time, guests will be able to dress in full-body costumes, but only on the following dates:

September 16 (Tuesday) to September 30 (Tuesday), 2025

October 16 (Thursday) to October 31 (Friday), 2025

This means that guests will not be able to dress up for Halloween between October 1 and October 15. This news has surprised and shocked fans, leaving some feeling disappointed.

Twitter/X user @muyu10_13_ said, “I’m kind of confused I was planning to dress up for my birthday, but I was excluded, so I feel a little disappointed.”

“Are you serious?” said @yabaisewing.

It’s unclear what prompted Tokyo Disney’s new ruling, though guests should keep these rules in mind if they plan on visiting the resort this fall.

A number of rules are in place for Disney World’s Halloween event, with guests over 14 years of age asked not to wear masks of any kind. All guests are also expected to keep their costumes family-friendly and refrain from using anything offensive. These rules are a lot more relaxed for younger visitors and are mostly put in place to help differentiate actual theme park employees from regular guests.

