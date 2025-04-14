Minnie Mouse Gets Makeover, Without Mickey After Nearly a Century

On Monday, Disney Cruise Line shared some exciting updates about one of its new vessels, the Disney Destiny. As part of these announcements, The Walt Disney Company revealed an all-new look for Minnie Mouse, exclusive to the new cruise ship.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the heroes-and-villains-themed ship will immerse guests in “the epic duality of good and evil as the environment transforms throughout the cruise.” Its grand hall is inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (2018), while one of its lounges, The Sanctum, will be inspired by Doctor Strange (2016). Partway through each sailing, Loki will arrive on board and attempt to declare control over the vessel.

The Disney Destiny will also feature offerings inspired by some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most iconic characters, including a Cruella de Vil-themed piano lounge and scheduled appearances of Dr. Facilier and Maleficent throughout the ship. The Broadway-style “Disney Hercules” show will feature jaw-dropping puppetry and the theatrical debut of “Shooting Star,” a ballad originally written for Hercules (1997) by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Of course, no Disney Cruise is complete without the most iconic Disney characters of all time: Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Disney Destiny, Minnie Mouse joins the superhero-themed fun with an independent makeover!

Disney Cruise Line shared multiple photos of Superhero Minnie Mouse, who will make her debut on the Disney Destiny when it first sails in November 2025. Journalist Scott Gustin (@scottgustin) also shared this exclusive photo of the character’s new outfit on X (formerly Twitter):

NEW: Here’s a first look at Superhero Minnie Mouse in her hero outfit – she’ll make her debut on the Disney Destiny. pic.twitter.com/uMQzNPueUo — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 14, 2025

It’s unclear whether Mickey Mouse will debut a similar look, but for now, Minnie Mouse is taking the stage as an independent super icon!

The Disney Destiny will make its maiden voyage on November 20, 2025. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on this vessel and several others joining the Disney Cruise Line family in the next decade!

Throughout her 96 years, Minnie Mouse has sported countless iconic looks. Which one is your favorite? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!