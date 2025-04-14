Disney Announces Impending Skyliner Closure

One of the really fun parts of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is all of the amazing forms of transportation guests can enjoy. Of course, there are busses to take guests around the entire resort, but there are also ferries that take guests between the Magic Kingdom and the Polynesian Village and Grand Floridian hotels.

Friendship boats are also there to take guests on a relaxing trip between EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Swan & Dolphin resorts, the Boardwalk, and the hotels around the Boardwalk. And we can’t forget about Disney’s most iconic form of transportation — the monorail. Walt Disney’s “Highway in the Sky” takes guests from the Ticket & Transportation Center to EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom.

In 2019, Disney World introduced a brand-new mode of transportation that took getting around the resort to a whole new level — the Skyliner. The Skyliner does not go to every corner of the resort, but it has stops at several hotels — Caribbean Beach Resort (the Skyliner hub), Art of Animation, Pop Century, and Riviera Resort. It also has stops in EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Skyliner is a really fun way to get around The Most Magical Place on Earth, and it quickly became one of the most popular. Even when the lines are long, like at the end of the night, the Skyliner moves incredibly quickly, so the wait is much more manageable.

However, like every other ride, attraction, and mode of transportation at Disney World, the Skyliner has to close semi-regularly for refurbishment. Since it runs every day, it can wear down very quickly.

As of right now, it appears that the Skyliner will be up and operational for the rest of the year, which will be clutch during the busy summer and holiday seasons.

However, Disney has already scheduled the Skyliner for maintenance at the beginning of next year. According to Disney, the Skyliner will be down for refurbishment beginning January 26.

Thankfully, the refurbishment will be a quick one, and the Skyliner will reopen on February 1. While the gondola system is down for refurbishment, it will be unavailable across all routes.

Buses to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be available for those staying at Caribbean Beach, Riviera Resort, Pop Century, and the Art of Animation while the Skyliner is down.

