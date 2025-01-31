President Trump Issues Executive Order on Disney Skyliner System

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was officially inaugurated into his second term as president of the United States. Moments after stepping back into office, the Republican president signed dozens of executive orders, one of which directly impacted the Disney Skyliner system at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World Resort premiered the Disney Skyliner gondola system in 2019. The newest Walt Disney World Resort transportation system transports guests between EPCOT International Gateway, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

Guests traveling between the Disney Skyliner Resort hotels and the Disney parks enjoy more than a free ride on the Most Magical Flight on Earth. Throughout their journey, a friendly voice shares fun facts about the areas they’re flying over and the history of Walt Disney World Resort!

In one of these pre-recorded spiels, the announcer educates guests on the protected Central Florida wetlands within Walt Disney World Resort. On the way back to Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the voice says:

“In just a few moments, we will be traveling over the headwaters of the Everglades. The water that flows from the protected wetlands around Walt Disney World Resort travels all the way to the Everglades, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Gulf of Mexico.”

On January 20, President Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”:

“The Gulf will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America’s future and the global economy, and in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation’s economy and its people, I am directing that it officially be renamed the Gulf of America.”

It’s unclear if Walt Disney World Resort will update the pre-recorded Disney Skyliner spiel to reflect the new Gulf of America name.

Magic Kingdom Park has already closed its Hall of Presidents attraction to make way for its update, which happens every time a new president is sworn into office.

Should Walt Disney World Resort update the Skyliner spiel to reflect the Gulf of Mexico’s new name? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.