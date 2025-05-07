Disney Filming Full Performance of Muppet*Vision 3D—Is the Attraction Saved?

In an unexpected move with nostalgic hearts fluttering, Walt Disney World cast members had an exclusive opportunity to register for a special filming session of MuppetVision 3D* at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

According to internal communication, the purpose of the filming is for “archival documentation”—a standard practice for legacy attractions, yet one that carries extra emotional weight when it involves a show as iconic as this one.

A Historic Curtain Call for a Legendary Attraction

MuppetVision 3D*, which first debuted in 1991, holds a unique place in theme park—and entertainment—history. The 3D film attraction, created by Muppets mastermind Jim Henson, marked the final project he personally worked on before his untimely death in 1990.

It opened posthumously at Disney’s MGM Studios (now Hollywood Studios) and has since become a fan-favorite for its perfect blend of irreverent Muppet humor, pioneering 3D effects, and heartfelt nostalgia.

For years, MuppetVision 3D* has served as a time capsule, preserving not only the spirit of the classic Muppets but also the creative genius of Henson himself.

As theme park attractions modernize and IPs rotate in and out of fashion, the Muppets’ presence has dwindled—leading many to fear that the show’s days were numbered. But today’s unexpected filming suggests Disney may not be done with the Muppets just yet.

Archiving with Purpose

Disney has a long-standing practice of archiving its attractions, particularly those with historical or creative significance, and MuppetVision 3D* certainly fits that bill. The upcoming filming, scheduled for May 14, appears to be part of this preservation effort.

Cast members were invited in advance to participate in the session, and professional filming equipment will be used to capture the experience in high quality, both onstage and behind the scenes.

While Disney has not shared details beyond the archival intent, the decision to preserve MuppetVision 3D* in this way reinforces its status as a milestone in theme park and entertainment history. It’s a thoughtful gesture that ensures the show remains accessible in Disney’s internal archives, and potentially, as a historical or creative resource for future projects.

The Muppets Take… Sunset Boulevard?

The timing couldn’t be more curious. Earlier this year, Disney confirmed a major overhaul at Sunset Boulevard at Hollywood Studios, including a long-rumored retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. According to multiple sources, the aging Aerosmith-themed ride will soon get a full Muppets makeover—turning the high-speed thrill ride into a Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem’s Musical Mayhem Coaster.

If true, this would mark the most significant investment in the Muppets brand at the parks in decades. The coaster retheme is said to feature original music, wild visual gags, and appearances from all your favorite felt friends. Pair that with renewed attention on MuppetVision 3D*, and the picture becomes clearer: the Muppets might be prepping for a full-scale return.

What’s Next for Grand Avenue?

While MuppetVision 3D* remains a nostalgic anchor of Grand Avenue, change is visibly on the horizon: Monstropolis is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The upcoming expansion will be themed to Monsters, Inc. and is expected to include a new family-friendly coaster centered around the door vault chase sequence from the original film. The ride promises to blend cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling, offering a high-energy experience that brings Mike, Sulley and Boo into the spotlight.

The question now is how MuppetVision 3D* fits into that future. Will it remain a standalone homage to Jim Henson’s legacy, or will it eventually make way for a new chapter? For now its upcoming archival filming ensures that no matter what happens, the Muppets’ place in Disney’s story is secure.

Final Curtain or Encore Performance?

Only time will tell whether the upcoming filming will simply be a fond farewell—or a strategic prelude to something more. But if one thing is clear, it’s this: the Muppets still matter. To Disney. To fans. And to the legacy of a creative icon whose work has transcended generations.

