New Buzz Lightyear Design Replaces Original in Latest ‘Toy Story’ Trailer

Toy Story is one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time. Starring Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), the films follow a group of toys who face all sorts of challenges, from kids who like to torture them to greedy humans who want to sell them to overseas collectors. All the while, they deal with a human owner who’s growing up fast.

Collectively, the four Toy Story films grossed over $3 billion worldwide (against a combined budget of $520 million), with each installment having also received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Now, a fifth film is in the works, set for release on July 19, 2026.

The series has also spawned a successful multimedia franchise, which includes the animated series, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000-01), the animated film, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000), Pixar shorts, comic books, video game titles, and the theme park attractions and themed land at Disney World and Disneyland resorts.

There’s also the 3D-animated spinoff, Lightyear (2022), starring Chris Evans as the “real” version of the titular space ranger (who exists in a fictional universe within a fictional universe). However, the film failed to go “to infinity and beyond,” grossing $226.4 million against its $200 million budget, and receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Lightyear was also banned in certain parts of the world due to a same-sex kiss scene between two female characters. Whether or not we’ll get any other solo Toy Story spinoffs remains to be seen, but, fortunately, Buzz Lightyear continues to “reach for the stars” in other corners of the franchise (just not Chris Evans’ version of the character).

Over the past year, a small team of collaborators have been working together to create a full remake of the video game, “Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue” (1999), which was available for the likes of Dreamcast, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64. Now, while the team has been teasing clips of their work over the months, they now have a full trailer they can share.

Watch the trailer for “Toy Story 2: Reassembled” below:

“Toy Story 2: Reassembled,” created in Unreal Engine 5, is an unofficial project. Per the disclaimer beneath the video, it “is intended for education and entertainment purposes only, and it will not be released publicly without explicit permission from the copyright holders.”

Nevertheless, Toy Story fans who remember the original ’90s platformer will be stunned to see that the pixelated game (no pun intended) has been “completely made from scratch,” “with all new art and lighting” and “a brand new cosmetic system.” To infinity, and beyond!

Toy Story 5 is set for release on June 19, 2026.

“The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5,” Disney’s official synopsis reads, “and this time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.”

