Tim Allen Breaks Silence on ‘Toy Story 5’ Being a “Cash-Grab”

Tim Allen is setting the record straight.

In a new interview with Collider, Tim Allen, the star of countless Disney films, speaks out regarding accusations that his latest Disney adventure, Toy Story 5, is a “cash grab.”

Despite a lengthy catalog of heavy hitters, many would argue that both Pixar and Disney have yet to develop a film as compelling, fun, or creative as the original Toy Story. Released almost thirty years ago, the first Toy Story took Pixar, which at the time was its own independent company, to new heights.

Of course, the film would receive sequels, three to be exact, with each one telling a new story complete with new locations, environments, and emotional challenges, as well as fresh cast members. However, several key players always seem to return with each new installment, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen being the most recognizable voices when it comes to the Toy Story series.

Ahead of the release of Toy Story 5, Buzz Lightyear himself, Tim Allen, speaks out about the upcoming film being labeled a “cash grab” and sets the record straight.

“It’s a very, very clever story,” says Allen. “Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever.”

Allen continues, saying he feels “blessed” to be Buzz Lightyear. “It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out. I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good.”

Allen is essentially Disney royalty, with Toy Story being one of the numerous projects the actor has starred in for the massive entertainment company. A year prior to the original Toy Story‘s release, Allen portrayed Scott Calvin in The Santa Claus (1994), a role that would solidify Allen as a holiday star. Allen has since starred in multiple Santa Clause films and even a spinoff series for Disney+.

Toy Story 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. As stated earlier, the original Toy Story will turn 30 years old this year, originally hitting theaters will be on November 22, 1995. The first feature-length film to be created using CGI, Toy Story did incredibly well, raking in nearly $400 million box office.

The rest is history, with Toy Story arguably being Pixar and even Disney’s most successful and famous film franchise of all time. The series of films is well represented within Disney’s collection of theme parks, with both Buzz and Woody starring in their own arcade-style attractions.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida, guests will find an entire land dedicated to Toy Story. The park houses multiple rides and attractions and even a sit-down restaurant.

However, Toy Story is hardly the only Pixar property to be featured at the Disney theme parks, with work beginning on a new expansion inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise as well. This new expansion will be located in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, and despite still being multiple years away, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Lightning McQueen, Mater, and the rest of the crew fit into Disney’s original Florida theme park.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 5? What’s your favorite animated Disney and/or Pixar film?