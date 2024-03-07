Tim Allen Not Returning for ‘The Santa Clauses’ in 2024

Tim Allen won’t be returning as Santa Claus for the holidays.

The Santa Clauses, the popular Disney+ original series, will not be returning this year, Deadline reports. The show returned in 2023 for a second season but won’t be coming back for quite some time.

Disney+ is the home to many iconic franchises and brands, with The Walt Disney Company building out an extensive catalog. From Star Wars to Marvel, fans can watch countless hours of their favorite characters from the comfort of their own home, as well as a plethora of original Disney content. The Santa Clauses is Disney’s latest original family comedy, featuring the Calvin family as they encounter all kinds of mischief. Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin, who turns into Santa Claus in the original 1994 film. Alongside Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell returns as Scott’s wife, Annette Claus.

The Santa Clauses premiered in 2022, acting as a continuation of the Santa Clause film series, which ended in 2006 with The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The series was a hit on Disney+, but will reportedly not be returning in 2024.

Tim Allen, star of other family comedies like Last Man Standing, is returning to television soon with a new multi-camera sitcom for ABC. The network ordered a pilot from the series, which is tentatively titled Shifting Gears. If picked up to series, both Shifting Gears and The Santa Clauses will be produced by the same studio, 20th Television. Deadline reports that Allen would be able to do both shows in 2025 as a result.

Allen has a long history with the Walt Disney Company, portraying various iconic characters in both film and TV. Allen famously portrayed Buzz Lightyear in Disney Pixar’s Toy Story series, as well as Michael Cromwell in Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), Dave Douglas in The Shaggy Dog (2006), and Doug Madsen in Wild Hogs (2007). However, despite Allen portraying tons of iconic family characters, the star doesn’t have the best reputation.

In 2023, The Santa Clauses co-star Casey Wilson called Allen a “Bitch,” saying that “He was so f-cking rude. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a costar ever.” Pamela Anderson made some serious allegations against Allen during their time on Home Improvement.

Allen’s most recent network comedy was Last Man Standing, which aired for six seasons before being canceled by ABC. The show was picked up by Fox after the cancelation, running for three more seasons. The show evoked a similar tone to Home Improvement, seeing Allen once again portray a know-it-all handyman, this time with a house full of daughters to raise.

Are you a fan of The Santa Clauses on Disney+?