Marvel Exec Truly Confirms the “End of It All” as Multiverse Project Scrapped

Marvel Studios has well and truly drawn the line under a major part of the MCU’s Multiverse.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? plunges fans into the untamed chaos of the Multiverse, reimagining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. This animated anthology, helmed by A.C. Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, serves up mind-bending “what if” scenarios that twist pivotal MCU moments into riveting alternate narratives.

And now, with its third and final season having premiered on December 22, the series delivered a climactic sendoff and rolled out daily episodes through December 29.

At the core of the What If…? experience is Jeffrey Wright’s enigmatic portrayal of Uatu the Watcher. A cosmic observer with an omniscient presence, Uatu guides viewers through these alternate dimensions, his deep, resonant voice a fitting compass for navigating the Multiverse’s boundless possibilities.

The series has been a testament to Marvel’s commitment to its legacy, bringing back a plethora of beloved MCU stars to reprise their roles in animated form. Fans were delighted to hear Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), the late Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Star-Lord), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) lending their voices once more.

Iconic performances from Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Josh Brolin as Thanos further cemented What If…? as an authentic extension of the MCU.

However, the series hasn’t been without its share of recastings. Due to a mix of contract disputes and scheduling conflicts, some key players were notably absent. Marvel’s heavyweights—Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Dave Bautista—were replaced in earlier seasons, a trend that continued in the final chapter.

This season, a fresh wave of recasts keeps things intriguing. Episode five, titled “What If…the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?”, saw Kenna Ramsey stepping in as Okoye, replacing Danai Gurira, while David Chen took over for Benedict Wong as Wong. Similarly, Jake Gyllenhaal did not reprise his role as Quentin Beck, AKA Mysterio, with anime and film veteran Alejandro Saab lending his voice to the character instead.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? stands as the MCU’s most concentrated exploration of alternate realities, a vibrant playground where imagination reigns supreme. As the series concludes, it leaves behind a legacy of bold storytelling and a reminder that in the Multiverse, anything—and anyone—is possible.

In mid-November, Marvel Studios released new footage of the recently concluded Season 3 of What If…? Then, the studio confirmed that the third outing would end it all, bringing an end to this major chapter of The Multiverse Saga.

Witness the season that ends it all. #WhatIf Season 3 arrives December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap a new episode daily for 8 days!

Now, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum has solidified the news that What If…? will not return for a fourth season, saying that the third season culminates in the “finish line.”

“We always looked at it as it’s an anthology first and foremost, but that it would have an overarching narrative, especially when it comes to Uatu and his story as the Watcher and his struggle,” the Marvel executive told The Geekcentric Podcast.

“Even though all three seasons culminate by the finish line, it is a slow burn and kind of keeps that anthological element of the story throughout, but if you look at the final episodes of each season as kind of a Watcher Act 1, Act 2, Act 3, I think it does stand alone as a Watcher story.”

Winderbaum continued: “And in terms of tying to the MCU, we do follow very closely the mythology that’s being set up for the Multiverse as the MCU unfolds. Whether it’s kind of the revelation that the Multiverse exists or the idea that it’s all now harnessed by Loki sitting in the center of the Multiversal tree of stories, or, you know, as will be revealed over time why this was the perfect moment to culminate What If…? in its third season.”

It is true that Loki was the first MCU property to officially explore the Multiverse and introduce the Sacred Timeline, but the What If…? series is what really took the Multiverse and exploded it in more ways than one. The conclusion of the series signals the end of an era for the MCU.

With all the episodes now streaming, the finale of What If…? will mark the beginning of the end of the MCU’s most divisive era. In 2025, Phase Five will conclude with Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six.

Spanning 2026 and 2027, the Russo Brothers are set to close out the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

