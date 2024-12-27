Main ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise Actor Exits, Officially Recast in MCU

A big name from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has been replaced with a new face.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Jon Watts, revolutionized the story of the friendly neighborhood hero by seamlessly threading Peter Parker into the expansive MCU.

From his debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Tom Holland’s Spider-Man quickly became a cornerstone of Marvel’s multibillion-dollar franchise, balancing youthful charm with the weight of world-ending stakes.

The trilogy’s journey begins with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), in which Peter grapples with high school life, his enthusiasm for heroics, and his mentorship under Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). This film set the stage for Holland’s portrayal of a naive, wide-eyed Peter learning the ropes of heroism while yearning to prove his worth.

As the story unfolds, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) sees Peter reeling from Stark’s death after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now stepping out of Iron Man’s immense shadow, Peter takes on new challenges, embracing his role as a self-reliant superhero.

Finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) delivers an explosive dive into the Multiverse, reuniting fans with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man in a celebration of the character’s legacy.

Jon Watts’ trilogy not only anchored Spider-Man within the MCU but also honored the web-slinger’s cinematic past, creating a definitive portrayal of Peter Parker for a new generation.

The films serve as a prolonged origin story, culminating in Peter’s ultimate realization of responsibility—a theme central to Spider-Man’s core identity. Holland’s Spider-Man’s journey is far from over, and the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4 promises to explore the fallout from the world forgetting Peter Parker’s existence.

While the next chapter in Peter’s story remains under wraps, fans are already buzzing about the connections between Spider-Man’s future and the larger MCU.

Slated to release just two months after Avengers: Doomsday (2026), directed by the Russo Brothers, Spider-Man 4 will likely see Tom Holland reprise his role alongside appearances by Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom and Chris Evans reportedly in a new iteration of Steve Rogers—Nomad.

Producer Amy Pascal recently teased that Peter’s choice to embrace his identity as Spider-Man while relinquishing Peter Parker’s life will be central to the story. “There’s room to grow,” Pascal told Deadline, hinting that the fourth film will delve deeper into the emotional consequences of Peter’s sacrifice and his fresh start as a fully realized hero.

While No Way Home may have brought back a number of familiar villainous faces, both Homecoming and Far From Home introduced new characters to the MCU. In the former, it was Michael Keaton’s Vulture that took on Spider-Man, while in the latter, Jake Gyllenhaal brought Quentin Beck, AKA Mysterio, to life.

Gyllenhaal’s portrayal of the enigmatic Quentin Beck, the fake ally turned Big Bad of Far From Home, was praised, and many hope to see him return further down the line in the ever-expanding MCU.

That could be the case for the in-development Spider-Man 4, with recent rumors suggesting things like the Sinister Six’s return to the focus being on Mysterio and Ghost Rider. Additional reports also claim that the script for the Phase Six movie is in bad shape.

That said, Quentin Beck returned to the Multiverse Saga this December in the third and final season of What If…?

Marvel Studios’ What If…? is an animated anthology series that dives headfirst into the Multiverse, offering fans a glimpse at how the MCU could have unfolded under different circumstances.

Developed by A.C. Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, the series reimagines pivotal moments from the MCU, spinning them into fresh, thought-provoking narratives. After two acclaimed seasons, the third and final offering debuted on December 22, with episodes airing daily through December 29.

At the heart of the series is Uatu, AKA The Watcher, a cosmic observer voiced by Jeffrey Wright, who guides viewers through alternate realities with a mysterious, all-seeing presence.

The show brought back many beloved MCU stars. Fan-favorite actors like Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Star-Lord), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) breathed life into their animated counterparts. Other notable voices include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Interestingly, though, not all actors stepped back into the franchise. From reported contract issues to scheduling conflicts, some prominent names were not present for What If…? For example, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Dave Bautista were all replaced in the series.

And that is the case for this third season, too. As noticed in the credits for the fifth episode, “What If…the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?” multiple characters had been recast. Instead of Danai Gurira, Kenna Ramsey played Okoye and replacing Benedict Wong as Wong was David Chen.

When it came to the Spider-Man franchise, though, Jake Gyllenhaal was not on hand to voice Quentin Beck. For this outing, the character was played by Alejandro Saab.

Saab is a notable voice actor who has performed in many anime projects and movies. It is worth noting that What If…? is the MCU Multiverse in its most concentrated form, so it’s not completely unsurprising that new names take on the characters.

Just like Lashana Lynch can play a Variant of Captain Marvel and Andrew Garfield can play another version of Peter Parker, so too can new people take on characters in What If…?

With just a few episodes left of the series, the finale of What If…? will mark the beginning of the end of the MCU’s most divisive era. In 2025, Phase Five will end with Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six.

Across 2026 and 2027, the Russo Brothers will close out the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

