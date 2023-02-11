‘Toy Story’ Sequel Could Kill The Franchise

It was recently announced that Walt Disney Animation would be attempting to recapture the magic for its dedicated fanbase by bringing them three new animated sequels. While a third frozen film was likely expected and a second trip to the city of Zootopia is practically demanded, some are uncertain of the rhyme or reason for yet another entry in the Toy Story franchise.

It’s not as if the previous film was terrible, but many fans wonder if it was even necessary. Considering that Toy Story 3 tied things together so well in a perfect little bow, a fourth film seemed excessive, and now we’re expecting a fifth in the near future. That might be great for those diehard Pixar fans out there, but speaking as a film in general, it might already be dead on arrival. Seeing how things were all smoothed over in the previous film, and the third film had what many fans consider a near-perfect ending, there’s a sort of fatigue that comes with seeing yet another Toy Story film set to premiere. Not only that, but it’s something of a guessing game as to where the story could possibly progress at this point in the franchise.

The previous film saw Woody reunited with Bo Peep before leaving the rest of Andy’s toys to go on other adventures to help lost playthings find new owners. There’s very little reason and reality that he, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang should reunite, especially if they’re miles apart from what the fourth movie implies. Although Tim Allen has already said he’s ready to return, it might take some huge stretch of the imagination to bring the toys back together logically.

Jumping off the previous statement, it might be the case that Buzz Lightyear could be the primary focus of this fifth film. Although he technically got his own solo adventure in Pixar’s Lightyear, it had very little to do with the character fans are more familiar with, as well as snubbed Buzz’s original voice actor.

While both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are said to return for the upcoming sequel, not much is know at this point in terms of finer details. One thing that can be said is that Pixar is truly faced with some staggering circumstances. They’ve performed miracles before, but this one absolutely needs to dazzle critics and crowds if it wants to land on its feet.

Inside the Magic will continue to update with further developments. Until then, tell us what you think in the comments below!