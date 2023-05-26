Quentin Tarantino’s Best Film Is Getting a 4K Remaster

Quentin Tarantino might be the most influential filmmaker in cinema history. Though his resume does not involve as many movies as someone like Martin Scorsese, his films are still talked about in the upper echelon of important cinematic masterpieces. One of those films will now get a 4K remaster for its 20th anniversary.

Tarantino has repeatedly stated that he will retire quite soon, with his 10th film being his last. However, Tarantino has also mulled around many ideas for his final film, leaving many to believe he could make around 11 or 12 films before he fully retires.

Though he has made influential films like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Django Unchained, one film is discussed more amongst his fanbase than Kill Bill. The two-part film stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, a woman who is on a quest for revenge after she is left for dead when trying to leave behind her life of being an assassin.

Lionsgate has partnered with Quentin Tarantino to revisit the film via a new 20th anniversary 4K edition.

Quentin Tarantino Will Release 4K Remaster of ‘Kill Bill’

Lionsgate and Quentin Tarantino have partnered to release a new 4K remaster of Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2. The 20th-anniversary celebration will be released later this year, though we are unsure if this means it will be released back in theaters. That would be the hope, as there are many fans of these films, and it would likely make quite a bit of money at the theaters again.

Interestingly, though Tarantino has stated he plans to retire after his 10th film, he has also revealed that Kill Bill Vol 3 would be a possibility as his final film—or his 11th and final film.

During the director’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, he told the podcaster about his idea for Kill Bill Vol 3. Tarantino says, “I think it’s just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace. And then that peace is shattered. The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of being able to cast Uma and her [real-life] daughter Maya would be f****** exciting.”

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke have a daughter together named Maya Hawke. She has steadily garnered huge roles, especially after her breakout role as Robin in Stranger Things.

Maya could portray the film daughter of Uma Thurman in Kill Bill 3, which would be a fantastic idea. We would love to see Quentin Tarantino revisit this world, especially after The Bride has been on the run for this long. There is no guarantee that Tarantino would make this film, but that would certainly be one that fans would go crazy for.

Lionsgate also announced their partnership with Tarantino grants them distribution rights to Jackie Brown. With Reservoir Dogs already under the Lionsgate umbrella and Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof, the studio now has the largest collection of Tarantino films.

Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2 will be released later this year with a new 4K edition, and we might see the same treatment for Jackie Brown in the future. We wonder if this new partnership is leading to the announcement that Kill Bill Vol 3 will happen. Though Tarantino has not admitted what his final film would be, this would be an excellent choice.

