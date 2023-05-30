James Gunn Brings Back Rocket, Lyla, Teefs, and Floor

Despite recent claims of superhero fatigue, Marvel’s most recent entry into the MCU wasn’t just a triumphant finale for the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it served as a reminder of what the genre can do. More significantly, it marked the satisfying conclusion to Rocket Raccoon’s story arc. However, it wasn’t a painless transition.

Out of all the Marvel Characters with an absolutely heart-wrenching backstory, Rocket has to have one of the worst. Even Nebula admitted that his suffering was horrific. Especially the scenes in the High Evolutionary’s laboratory with Lyla, Teefs, and Floor.

The Return of Rocket and Friends

The flashbacks of Rocket’s absolutely gut-wrenching backstory in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were excruciating to watch. So excruciating, in fact, that many are petitioning Disney and Marvel to slap a warning label on the project due to the graphic nature and horrific acts committed against Rocket and his animal friends.

That all being said, those who felt understandably mortified at the animal cruelty depicted in the film might have just been offered a taste of sweet relief from James Gunn’s TikTok. Rocket, Lyla, Teefs, and Floor have all been given new life thanks to their unused test footage.

@knownasrobert made a heartwarming compilation of test footage from Guardians 3, depicting much more light-hearted scenes featuring the laboratory animals. More can be found on James Gunn’s official account, but the mashup above is very well made, and will certainly allow fans a collected sigh of relief.

Guardians Vol. 3 definitely has some of the darkest imagery from any Marvel project in recent years, and the opening credits alone were deeply troubling as Rocket was made into the cybernetically-enhanced raccoon we all know and love. At least the fanbase can take home a high note or two from the leftover footage depicting laughter, fun, and cute mutant critters.

Have you seen James Gunn’s test footage? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!