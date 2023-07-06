‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Deleted Scene Changes Fate of Major Character

It has been just over two months since the world was treated to the conclusion of James Gunn’s beloved MCU run. The director delivered Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, arguably the best Marvel film in a long time. Now that the story is well known, a deleted scene has been released, which changes the fate of a major character.

The third film in the series certainly wrapped many storylines up for the main characters, though some of their fates had already been known long before the MCU chapter had been released. For instance, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana mentioned they were tired of playing their respective Drax the Destroyer and Gamora characters.

Though both characters had not met an untimely end at the film’s conclusion, they did get a sort of sendoff that allowed them both to be retired. That does not necessarily mean the characters will not show up later, but it will likely not be Bautista and Saldana portraying these characters. Saldana also stated she hopes that the character is recast, as she understands how culturally important Gamora is.

Though most characters’ fates had been revealed, there was one that fans had hoped would survive for several reasons. An animator that worked on the film initially indicated that when the animals are being saved at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, Drax is carrying out The High Evolutionary. Marvel confirmed this fact, as they revealed the villain had indeed survived.

A new deleted scene has indicated where Chukwudi Iwuji’s Evolutionary ended up.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’ Deleted Scene Shows High Evolutionary Fate

Apart from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 confirming that the High Evolutionary has survived his eventual destruction aboard his ship, a new scene shows a bittersweet moment where the tables have turned on Rocket and the Evolutionary, as Rocket has now placed the villain in a cage of his own. However, his cage is now on Knowhere, the headquarters for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The rendering of Rocket is also not to the standard he would be at in the real scene, as it’s been deleted, but the message is certainly one that would make most fans happy. Despite how amazing Chukwudi Iwuji was as the villain, fans also hated the villain more than any other in the entirety of the MCU. We can chalk that up to how good of an actor he is, but when someone hurts animals before get very upset.

Interestingly, though man wanted the High Evolutionary to be subject to torture more unforgiving than his face being clawed off, many people also hoped that he survived. The simple reason is that fans were already asking for Chukwudi to return but as a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Could High Evolutionary Return?

Though we are unsure what, if anything, Marvel plans to do with the character post Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—his capture does indicate that the character could return at some point. He has not died, and he has been one of the best-portrayed villains the franchise has seen in a long time.

His overtly emotional and cold way of doing things made him a villain you hated because you loved him. Considering the MCU is still not revealing what might happen to Jonathan Majors and his portrayal of Kang, many have called for Chukwudi to come back as a variant of the big baddie meant to carry into the future Phase 5 and 6 films.

Though it would be confusing if High Evolutionary were to return as some sort of new version of Kang, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility either. The Multiverse is a magical place where anything could theoretically happen. Anything has everything to do with any number of people portraying the same role, just being from a different timeline.

Across the Spider-Verse certainly taught the world that, as over 200 different Spider-Man iterations were shown in that film alone. Anyone could be a different timeline version of Kang, who might also be the High Evolutionary.

High Evolutionary is a powerful being in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, as he single-handedly took down Adam Warlock, who was already powerful. He is the creator of many races and has a sort of telekinetic power that can also be used to destroy things. He might easily break out of Knowhere and go about wanting to perfect the world once again.

Also, he could break out and find himself in a space wormhole that sends him to another timeline where he assumes the role of Kang the Conqueror, only to return to where the MCU is currently.

A wealth of possibilities can be made with his survival, and now that we know he has survived and might presumably be aboard Knowhere, Marvel could be planning something big for the villain. We would certainly love for him to return in some capacity.

