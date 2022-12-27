Producer Gives Clue on ‘National Treasure 3’ After New Show Gets Panned by Critics

In a recent interview with E! News, National Treasure (2004) producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased a third film in the franchise and provided fans with another clue.

With the recent launch of the new National Treasure spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History (2022) on Disney Plus, there is a buzz back in the air about a rumored third installment of the popular franchise starring Nicolas Cage.

Disney’s National Treasure is a widely popular film starring Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates alongside Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Christopher Plummer, and more. Disney’s historical action-adventure franchise is forever immortalized in pop culture by the quote, “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence.” The first movie follows Benjamin Franklin Gates as he embarks on the search for the legendary treasure of the Knights Templar and the secrets which are left intertwined in the story of America’s Independence.

The sequel, National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets (2007), takes Gates and his friends on a journey across the Atlantic Ocean twice and into the Black Hills of the Dakota to find the lost city of gold: El Dorado.

Unfortunately, reviews for the franchise’s latest installment, National Treasure: Edge of History, has been anything but positive. With a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 31% and a Tomatometer score of 44%, it is the worst audience score in the franchise’s history.

Jerry Bruckheimer broke the news about the potential third film of the franchise when he was interviewing with E! News to talk about the new National Treasure spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History, which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Bruckheimer said, “We said we’d like to make another National Treasure, and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast.’” Bruckheimer also stated, “at the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

During the interview, Bruckheimer added that he has been working with Nicolas Cage and collaborating on an important project, saying, “Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years.”

National Treasure, National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets, and National Treasure: Edge of History are now streaming on Disney+.

