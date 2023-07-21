Unlucky Feathered Friend Crashes Into Roller Coaster

Theme Park accident? A feathered friend was not so lucky after a video was captured showing the unfortunate moment the animal crashed into a Guest riding a roller coaster in Germany.

Theme Park Accident – What’s Going On in the World of Theme Parks?

There seems to have been an influx of theme Park accidents around the country and the world. A 52-year-old man, unfortunately, died after a tragic theme Park accident in April. Some other Guests were left panicking and crying after a coaster incident just last weekend. The woman struck in the head with a piece from the Top Thrill Dragster has finally decided to move forward with a new lawsuit against Cedar Point after the 2021 accident that left her in critical condition. A Block zone caused some coaster trains to remain halted at the same Park (Cedar Point) for a long time. A father was recently arrested for child endangerment and neglect following an assault at Walt Disney World Resort.

A few other Guests were riding a water Ride at this Florida theme Park before being struck by a downward tree branch. Another theme Park was forced to shut its doors after an incident led to multiple severe injuries. The biggest news to come out of this list is Carowinds Theme Park having to issue a formal statement after a leaked video showed a steel beam support having significant structural damage while the ride was still in operation, leading to the possibility of injuring Guests – or worst.

But regardless of these theme Park incidents and accidents, no one was ready for a TikTok video showing an unfortunate feathered friend crashing into a roller coaster mid-ride.

Bird Crashes Into Roller Coaster at Theme Park in Germany

Just when you thought you had seen it all, a bird decides to crash into a roller coaster mid-ride at a theme Park in Germany. @rides_and_fairs uploaded the TikTok video and showed what appears to be a bird crashing into a roller coaster at what seems to be the famous Europa Park in Germany, but this can not be confirmed now.

Luckily for the person filming and everyone else on board the coaster train, no one was injured, and no structural damage came to the ride. Still, it is unfortunate for the bird, and we all hope the little guy is okay!

