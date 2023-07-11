‘Block Zone’ Initiation Causes Multiple Trains to Halt on Major Coaster

A few trains got stuck on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point Theme Park the other day due to a block zone, which appeared to show Guests’ stuck’ on the attraction.

Cedar Point Incident – Again? Not Really – Magnum XL-200 ‘Block Zone’

Quite a few Guests got stuck on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point over the weekend, according to a report on Twitter. A few trains seemed to have gotten stuck for a long time after the block zone was initiated to prevent more than one train from occupying a section of the launch to ensure Guest safety. According to reports, the incident left Guests stranded on the trains for an extended period as one train attempted to launch while another was left behind waiting for over an hour. No other news from anyone else on how long Guests were stuck in this scenario, but one person mentioned about an hour passing by. This is standard procedure for theme Parks like Cedar Point, and no one was injured, or anything else took place other than some hang time on this magnificent and thrilling ride.

A Block Zone is a section of the ride that only one train may occupy. At the end of a block zone, there is a method to stop the train if the block zone ahead is still occupied. This safety system prevents rollercoaster trains from colliding with one another. Magnum XL-200 roller coaster in Cedar Point has a massive launch that enables this procedure to be initiated to avoid Guests on trains from a potential incident.

One of the World’s Tallest and Fastest Coasters to Reopen in 2024

Some reports are coming out of Cedar Point, pointing to a possible retheming coming to Top Thrill Dragster, signaling to fans that this ride will make a comeback in 2024. A Twitter user named @SteelerGalXSora posted exciting photos from the theme Park in Sandusky, Ohio. Per the photos, she gives her audience and viewers a preview of some paintings currently taking place on the Top Thrill Dragster in Cedar Point. She also posts a video of the recent construction around the closed-down ride.

Theme Park Tourist also came out with a report on how they believe a retheming is coming to the coaster and how this ride could open in 2024. The report mentions how “new permits have been filed” and “contractors are on site.” The article mentions some new developments coming out of Cedar Fair and how the most important news coming out of this theme Park is the contractors on site painting, priming, and prepping the ride for an eventual opening shortly.

This might be old news or nothing new for those who might have known about the ride eventually returning sometime soon. However, the general public was not made aware of this as the main story of the attraction was the severely injured woman. Still, it’s great news to hear that the once-popular and mighty Top Thrill Dragster could triumphantly return in 2024. Cedar Point is home to some fantastic and massive coasters, like Steel Vengeance, which debuted a few years back and has been a fan-favorite ever since. Some incidents have occurred over the last few years, like the one mentioned above from Top Thrill Dragster. The other day, a piece fell off from one of Cedar Point’s coasters, landing on the midway where Guests pass through. But Cedar Point is quick to act on incidents, like the steel beam on Gatekeeper showing some structural damage by a post on Facebook. Maintenance was on the scene in hours and addressed the problem to keep the ride functioning without any incidents.

