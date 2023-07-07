Theme Park Forced to Close After Attraction Incident Leads to Multiple Serious Injuries

A popular theme Park pop-up in Cape Town is closing indefinitely following a ride malfunction that led to multiple injuries and a slew of trips to the hospital. Here’s what we know.

Come back and read this: UPDATE: Inspection Begins on Coaster Following Terrifying Incident

GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town

GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town is an entertainment center with a pop-up theme Park where Guests can enjoy fun thrill rides and family-friendly attractions during the summer. It is named the largest entertainment destination of its kind in South Africa. Guests can enjoy a class casino, fun activities, dining experiences, conference facilities, attractions, and more. Multiple reports were released these past few days announcing the indefinite closure of the pop-up theme Park following an attraction malfunction that led to numerous injuries. Fun Park, Grandwest Casino, and Entertainment World’s beloved and prevalent pop-up theme Park, usually scheduled during the school holidays, will remain closed until further.

Come back and check this out: Independence Day Exodus: Universal Park Hits Record Low

Fun Park Theme Park Closed for Now in Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town After Theme Park Attraction Incident

According to numerous reports from Cape Town, South Africa, Fun Park has closed indefinitely following an attraction malfunction that injured nine Guests. The reports claim that the swing ride malfunctioned last weekend, and it is believed that nine adult riders sustained injuries that resulted in four of them going to the hospital, according to a report from BNN. According to the news, Paramedics were on the scene attending to the injured individuals. Fortunately, five declined further medical attention after being thoroughly examined by medical personnel. However, four injured Guests were transported to the hospital for overnight observation.

This is horrible! Racist Woman Tells Family at Disneyland to “Go Back to China!”

GrandWest did clarify in a statement that Fun Park is an independent company responsible for organizing and operating the event. Fun Park has successfully conducted similar pop-up theme Park events throughout the year without any injuries or accidents. The company that owns Fun Park claims to have followed all the safety protocols that led to the Park getting clearance documents and signed-off plans approved by structural engineers. An investigation is taking place to ensure Fun Park is safe once again to operate anywhere near GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. The study aims to get to the bottom of the attraction malfunction and determine whether or not the overall safety protocols were correctly implemented during the pop-up theme Park event. Hopefully, more news will come out of this theme Park attraction incident.

Follow Inside The Magic for more updates on Fun Park and all your other theme Park news.