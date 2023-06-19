Massive Flames Engulf Theme Park, Thousands Told to Evacuate

Dozens of shocking videos are being shared online after a massive fire broke out at a popular European theme park.

According to multiple reports as well as dozens of social media photos and videos, a massive fire broke out at Europa Park in Germany, with Guests sharing photos and videos of the shocking incident online.

Local police confirmed that the massive blaze of fire and smoke broke out around 4:40 p.m. resulting in approximately 25,000 people being evacuated from the massive theme park.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone has been hurt.

Sad – Fire in #europapark in the Spanish area, luckily we saw it just in time to leave the restaurant adjacent to the building. Hope all families and children are safe!

According to The Sun, eyewitnesses reported hearing loud banging just before the massive flames and smoke started towering over the Park. “It banged loudly two or three times,” said a Guest. “After that, a huge fire could be seen.” All operations at the theme park shut down, resulting in thousands of Guests, as well as employees evacuating.

The theme park is located in Rust, Baden-Württemberg, and is sometimes referred to as “The Disneyland of Germany.” Europa Park is Germany’s largest theme park, first opening in 1975. The Park features 18 different themed areas and locations containing nearly 100 rides and attractions.

Another eyewitness said there were “Several explosions. Let’s pray that there are no injuries.”

This is the Park’s second fire, with one breaking out in 2018. It’s alleged that the fire broke out on the Atlantic Supersplash track, the Park’s log flume ride.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates.