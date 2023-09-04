Universal Orlando Slashes Prices, Undercuts Disney by $1000

Universal Orlando Resort has offered a deal that is too good to pass up for fans hoping to make a getaway to the popular destination.

Universal Orlando has made major strides in becoming a legitimate competitor for Walt Disney World Resort, especially in the last few years. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have seen multiple attractions and new experiences open, and many attractions have been built– or are planned– with the sole purpose of going after Disney’s core audience in a big way.

Universal opened Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster in Islands of Adventure. They also recently closed down Poseidon’s Fury to make way for “new and exciting experiences,” but these have not been announced at this time.

Next door at Universal Studios Florida, the vacation destination just opened Minion Land. The new land features several locations– including Bake My Day and Minion Cafe– as well as a new attraction, titled Villain Con Minion Blast, at the front of the theme park. In addition, Universal is in the midst of constructing DreamWorks Land, which is expected to open in 2024. Nothing has been confirmed for the new land, but the expectation is that there will be a Trolls-themed roller coaster, a Shrek-themed playground, and a Kung Fu Panda animated meet and greet experience, just to name a few things that will reportedly be located in the area.

As competition heats and the clock begins to wind down toward the opening of Epic Universe— Universal Orlando’s newest theme park that will open in the summer of 2025– the resort is offering a major deal that seems to be good not to take advantage of.

Universal is offering 30% off a 3-Park, 5-Night hotel and ticket package. This is available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. A discount of 25% is also available for Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites– for those who book the package.

The discount is valid for stays, select nights Sunday through Thursday, through December 25, 2023. Promotional savings are automatically applied and based on two (2) adults and two (2) children (ages 17 and under) with a 5-night stay at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel in a standard room with a 3-Park 5-Day Park-to-Park Promo Ticket. Rates are higher on Friday and Saturday nights. Limited availability, blackout dates, and restrictions apply.

“When you stay with Universal Orlando, you’re getting much more than an awesome hotel room in an amazingly themed resort. Your hotel is an extension of the action, where you’re always just minutes away from the theme parks,” Universal shares. “One of the best ways to experience it all is by staying at Cabana Bay Beach Resort and enjoying their two amazing pools, lazy river, and exclusive benefits like Early Park Admission.”

Rates still fluctuate depending on the date you book, but this essentially comes out to around $1,000 cheaper than booking a Disney stay at a similar resort– Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort or Disney’s Pop Century Resort, for example– and includes five days at the theme park with Park-to-Park admission.

What do you think of this discount offered by Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!