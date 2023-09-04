Universal Theme Park Shuts Down 9 Attractions, What’s Left?

Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most popular theme park locations in Florida. Located only minutes from Walt Disney World, Universal can often attract any Guests who is looking to explore the Orlando theme parks while on vacation. At the moment, Universal Orlando Resort consists of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. Lately, however, there have been a lot of changes at the theme parks.

Shrek 4-D recently closed forever at Universal Studios Florida, leaving Guests wondering what would take the place of the beloved DreamWorks IP. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast replaced the attraction, creating a heavy minion presence at the front of the theme park. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem is also already at the park’s entrance.

At Islands of Adventure, we have seen a lot more Jurassic World come into the Jurassic Park section of the Park with the addition of VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent, one of the lands in the Park, has remained quite abandoned for a while, with Poseidon’s Fury shut down with refurbishments and the permanent closure of The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad™ Stunt Show.

When guests visit Universal Orlando Resort, they may have an idea in mind as to what rides they want to conquer. Perhaps you want to enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, or maybe you want something more intense like The Incredible Hulk. No matter what your plan is, there is one thing that can ruin it, and that is a closure or refurbishment.

At Universal Orlando Resort, things are always changing, and with that comes construction and refurbishments that can shut down an attraction. When this just happens to one ride you were planning on experiencing, it is a bummer, but often one that guests can move past. Unfortunately for those visiting now or in the near future, there are nine rides, attractions and lands that have either already shut down or are projected to.

Below, we will share all of the upcoming attraction closures at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure

Hogwarts Express (Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

The Hogwarts Express is the perfect way to travel between Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, but will sadly be closing from December 10 through to the 16.

Universal describes the ride as: “Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride.”

KidZone (Universal Studios Florida)

Much of KidZone shut down in January to make room for Dreamworks Land. The rides that were taken away to make room for this expansion were Fievel’s Playland, the Woody Woodpecker family coaster, Curious George wet and dry play areas, DreamWorks Destination and Meet Shrek & Donkey.

Dreamworks Land is set to open next year, and will include an all-new coaster with meet and greets.

Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

At the moment, the Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle is currently not running and there is no reopening date in sight.

Universal describes the show as, “Come experience a dazzling spectacle of music and lights. On select nights, watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle. Embrace your Hogwarts™ pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It’s a beautiful way to end your day at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.”

Dark Arts At Hogwarts Castle (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

The Dark Arts At Hogwarts Castle show will be returning on September 14 after nearly a year of closure. It is set to run during select nights in the fall.

Universal describes the show as, “As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.”

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges (Universal’s Islands of Adventure)

The water ride Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will be shutting down from February 5 to March 8.

Universal describes the ride as, “Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.”

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

In other Universal Studios Park news, Epic Universe is quickly making progress at the Universal Orlando Resort. This new Park will act as Universal Orlando’s “third gate” and will feature multiple new lands. The Park will feature its own versions of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as a new area dedicated to Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Epic Universe is expected to officially open in the summer of 2025, and we could not be more excited to welcome the new park to the Orlando area. Universal owns and operates multiple Resorts across the globe, including Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, the Universal Studios Japan Resort, and the Universal Studios Beijing Resort.

What do you think about this list of Universal Orlando Resort closures?