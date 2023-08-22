Popular Universal Studios Attraction Closing in 2024

A popular attraction found at Universal Studios in Florida will be closing.

At the Universal Orlando Resort, Guests will find some of the best theme park rides and attractions not just in Florida but the entire country. Rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter truly solidified Universal as a leading force in the industry, topping plenty of other attractions created by other companies like Disney and SeaWorld. Disney is of course, famous for its incredible rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Expedition Everest, but Universal’s latest attractions truly take the cake when it comes to theming and thrills.

Other rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster offer some intense thrills as well, and with Epic Universe on the way, the Orlando Resort will only keep getting better. Epic Universe is set to feature quite a few stunning new attractions and experiences.

However, it’s important for theme parks to offer families something to do as well, with children being a huge demographic in the theme park space. This is why rides like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Pirates of the Caribbean at Disney are so important. The same is true for Universal.

Unfortunately, a slightly-tamer attraction will be closing soon for refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

It has just been revealed that Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This attraction will be closing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure on February 4, 2024. This is not surprising, considering most theme parks choose to close their water-based rides during the colder months. This is something we’ve seen many times in the past, both at Disney and Universal, with rides like Spalsh Mountain, Kali River Rapids, and Grizzly River Run.

The attraction is expected to remain closed until March 9, meaning Guests will be unable to ride for close to a month. Universal’s Islands of Adventure opened in 1990, and the Universal Orlando Resort has become a fan-favorite destination for theme park lovers since.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests will find areas such as Marvel Super Hero Island, Skull Island: Reign of King Kong, Jurassic Park, Toon Lagoon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Hogsmeade, and Suess Landing.

In other Universal Studios Park news, Epic Universe is quickly making progress at the Universal Orlando Resort. This new Park will act as Universal Orlando’s “third gate” and will feature multiple new lands. The Park will feature its own versions of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as a new area dedicated to Universla’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Epic Universe is expected to officially open in the summer of 2025, and we could not be more excited to welcome the new park to the Orlando area.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? What’s your favorite water-based attraction?