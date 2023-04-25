Hank Azaria Teased How Long ‘The Simpsons’ Will Run For

The Simpsons is the longest-running television show in the history of television. The series initially started as shorts created by Matt Groening and James L. Brooks, which were part of The Tracey Ulman Show. After appearing on that variety show for three seasons, Fox turned The Simpsons into a 30-minute scripted series, which led to Fox’s first-ever Top 30 ratings for a series in 1989-1990. Some 35 years later, the series is working on its 35 and 36 seasons, and voice actor Hank Azaria has revealed how long Fox’s beloved sitcom can genuinely last.

Hank Azaria has been a long-time star for The Simpsons, as he voices some of the show’s best characters. Azaria is responsible for Moe Szylak, Comic Book Guy, Chief Wiggum, Dr. Nick, Snake Jailbird, Professor Frink, Sea Captain, Superintendent Chalmers, and the controversial Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Simply put, the man has been an integral part of the show and is one of the biggest reasons it has succeeded.

Even when things began to slow down for the rest of the world with covid restrictions and writers’ strikes, The Simpsons has been a constant and has seemingly become even more popular than ever. It could be because the movie released in 2007 brought an entirely new crowd to this animated phenom. There is also a plan for a second movie, which has reportedly been in development since 2018.

Whatever the case, The Simpsons has enjoyed 34 seasons on the air, with 746 episodes and counting. Though that is unheard by any measure, Azaria has stated just how long the series could go for.

PEOPLE asked Azaria just how long he thought the show could run for. According to Azaria, “I wonder about that, too. You know, we’re doing Seasons 35 and 36. I would guess that it would probably go to 40. It seems to be doing well.”

Again, it is unheard of for any show to be on the air this long. To put this feat in perspective, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the second-longest-running show on TV, though it only has 24 seasons. The Simpsons is an entire ten seasons ahead.

We would imagine that Fox (20th Century Studios) has no plans to stop the sitcom from going away anytime soon. The Simpsons has become its own beast, with its land in the Universal Studios theme parks and the multitude of video games, comics, and other merchandise that likely make it even more profitable.

We imagine the plan would allow the series to exist as long as fans watch the same way they have been for the past 35 years. Hank Azaria wants to make even more money from the show, so we imagine his prediction of 40 seasons is a bit modest.

Also, where would we be as a society without The Simpsons predicting the future in the way it has?

How long do you think The Simpsons will run for? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!