Another ‘Simpsons’ Prediction Has Come True

Who needs a fortune teller when you have the Simpsons.

The popular tv show has been predicting the future for nearly 30 years. It has just taken us a while to see them all come to fruition.

Back in 1993, they predicted the Siegfried and Roy tiger mauling. In the episode titled, $pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling) German magicians Gunter and Ernst perform a routine, in which the animated duo is attacked by their tiger.

In 2003, Roy Horn was mauled on stage by a white Bengal tiger, leaving him partially paralyzed and ending the duo’s show.

In 2000, an episode titled, Bart to the Future predicted that Donald Trump would become President of the United States. 16 years later, their prediction came true.

They even predicted the Walt Disney Company buying out 20th Century Fox.

In 1998, in an episode titled, When You Dish Upon a Star, we see Ron Howard pitching a screenplay that Homer wrote. At the beginning of the scene, a sign can be seen at the Fox studio lot that reveals the company is now “A Division of Walt Disney Co.”

Fast forward to 2017, and Disney was officially buying out Fox.

Darren Rovell wrote: Disney announces it has reached a deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, as predicted by a Simpsons episode that first aired on November 8, 1998.

Another Simpsons prediction came true a month ago when Elon Musk bought Twitter. He even gave credit to the show for predicting his Twitter Takeover.

Musk tweets: Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12

In 2015, in an episode titled The Musk Who Fell to Earth, it shows Lisa tending to some birds in a birdhouse with a sign that reads, “Home Tweet Home.”

All of a sudden, an eagle snatches up the birds and flies away. As the eagle flies into the distance, Musk arrives in his rocket ship. Fire from the aircraft incinerates the eagle.

It’s crazy how many predictions have come true via the Simpsons. It’s no wonder Disney bought them.

Which Simpsons prediction was the craziest in your opinion? Let us know in the comments.