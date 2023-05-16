Disney Breaks Ground on Space Mountain Replacement

Disney has officially started construction on its latest version of Space Mountain.

Space Mountain is a long-time Disney favorite, serving as many young Guests’ introduction to thrill rides. The first version debuted at Magic Kingdom in 1975, taking riders on a high-speed adventure through outer space in near-complete darkness. Today, a version of the ride stands in every Disney Resort across the globe (with the exception of Shanghai Disneyland).

That includes Tokyo Disneyland Resort. Its version of Space Mountain opened with the rest of the Park in 1983. In late 2006, it underwent a major refurbishment to look more like Disney World’s recently unveiled sci-fi, futuristic version.

Soon, the ride will undergo its biggest transformation yet. In April 2022, Tokyo Disneyland’s owner – the Oriental Land Company (OLC) – announced that Space Mountain would close in 2024 to pave the way for a reimagined experience.

Alongside the ride, a newly developed plaza will be constructed, creating a fresh vision for Tomorrowland. The ambitious project is estimated to cost around 56 billion JPY ($412.3 million) and will be completed in 2027.

While Guests still have the rest of 2023 to blast off at Tokyo Disneyland, today (May 16), the Park hosted the new attraction’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Alongside futuristic concept art of the new corner of Tomorrowland, Tokyo Disney shared pictures of the very first step of Space Mountain’s upcoming transformation.

Space Mountain 2.0 isn’t the only thing to look forward to at Tokyo Disney Resort over the next few years. In 2024, Tokyo DisneySea will open Fantasy Springs – the biggest construction project currently underway at any global Disney Park. This will include ports themed after Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953).

The Park will also welcome a new hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Luxury Hotel, which has been described as Tokyo Disney Resort’s most opulent hotel yet – quite the claim from the Resort boasting Hotel MiraCosta. The hotel is currently unnamed and without an opening date, but will offer direct entry to Fantasy Springs. Stay tuned for more info.