Guests Trapped on Flooding Cruise Ship During “Nightmare” Incident

carnival-cruise-flood

Credit: Carnival (Left), @CrewCenter (Right)

What should have been a relaxing trip turned into a “nightmare” after a Carnival Cruise Ship faced serious flooding.

Sunshine Carnival Cruise
Credit: Carnival Cruise

A Carnival Cruise ship was partially flooded and destroyed after a severe storm. The Carnival Sunshine was traveling through Charleston, SC, this weekend when a severe storm moved through the area.

Guests described the incident as a “nightmare,” with multiple decks of the ship flooding.

A video was taken of the shocking incident, which you can see down below:

The aftermath aboard Carnival Sunshine after a severe storm. The crew from Deck 0-4 evacuated to the theater, and anywhere they could rest… the crew bar destroyed.

Passengers on board the Carnival Cruise ship explain that there were several hours of no communication from team members, causing serious confusion among Guests.

“It was shaking us so violently,” said one Guest.

Christa Seifert-alicea was a passenger aboard the ship during the incident and described the situation. They claim that the did not receive any communication for over 12 hours.

“What we endured is indescribable, not only to feel it yourself but to hear and see it set in on every single person around you from adult, child and the elderly is something I will never forget,” she said.

A representative from Carnival responded with the following statement:

“Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. Guests on board the ship were safe. Our medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests.”

