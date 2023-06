A video released on social media asks the interesting question: is it okay to wear different theme Park merch to Disney or Universal? Before you head to the comment section to rip each other apart, let me explain the exciting notion of Disney Guests wearing Disney gear at Universal or Universal Guests wearing Universal gear at Disney.

A user on TikTok released a video of their most recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The user, @disneyconnect, posted a video that has caused a debate that has been ongoing for quite some time. If you’re confused about what I am talking about. check out the video below and follow me along:

As you can see from the video above, the TikTok user calls out folks who are wearing Disneyland gear into Universal Park. This might seem like a “who gives a flying fudge” scenario, but follow me here. I looked at the comment section and discovered that many people feel the same way this person does: they get angry and annoyed when seeing Disneyland merchandise at Universal Studios Hollywood. But why? I mean, are you really that invested in other people’s lives?

Here are some of the comments I’m talking about:

As you can see from the screenshot above, a few people were quick to comment on their anger and frustration with this issue of theme Park etiquette. The comment section of this video is peppered with more people voicing their opinions on the subject matter, with some saying that they see Universal gear at Disneyland as well. As someone who’s a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder, I can confirm a few things here; I’ve visited Walt Disney World merch left and right, from Mickey’s ears to Disney World spirit jerseys.

I’ve seen it all regarding Guests wearing Disney merch at Universal Orlando Resort. But the question remains; should this matter? Or better yet, does this matter? I mean, yes, if you wear Mickey ears while visiting Universal Orlando Resort, you will get plenty of starring people and confused folks wondering why you’re wearing that in the first place. But then again, people from other countries genuinely believed Disney and Universal were the same. Folks ask for Mickey Mouse at Universal or Minion things at Disney. So it’s okay to confuse the two if you’re unaware of theme Park culture. But does that mean that this type of merchandise should be banned? Look at this online thread on whether or not it’s acceptable to dawn Disney gear at Universal Parks.

So at the End of the Day, Does It Matter if You Wear Disney Gear at Universal or Vise Versa?

So a couple of questions remain open for the public to debate:

Is it okay to wear Disney gear to Universal or vice versa?

Does it matter?

The answer to these questions might depend on the type of person reading this article. Do you care about what others are wearing at a theme Park? If you do, you will do what these people did in the TikTok above and record every time you see someone wearing Disney merch inside of a Universal Park or just complain the whole time you’re at your favorite place on Earth. If you’re the type of person not to care, then this topic might make you angry, as wearing any kind of merch to a theme Park shouldn’t matter since it is none of your business, to begin with.

So what’s my verdict on all of this? Well, it’s straightforward…who cares? If you spent money on Disney merchandise and want to wear it to Universal Park, be my Guest! Most families will visit both places, so why should you let a random person you will never see again dictate what you should wear to a theme Park? And that goes for any gear; military t-shirts, patriotic t-shirts, gay pride t-shirts; you all paid the price to enter a theme Park willingly and freely, meaning you’re bound to get offended by something or someone. Tough it up, stop complaining, and enjoy yourself.

Are you seriously going to ruin your expensive vacation over a t-shirt or mouse ears?