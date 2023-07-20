San Diego Comic-Con is happening this week, from Wednesday to Sunday, but it won’t be the same as previous years. Due to the ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions, many films and TV shows have canceled their panels or won’t have any cast members present. Some of the biggest names in entertainment, such as Marvel, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal, Sony, and Netflix, have also opted out of the event entirely. So what’s left for Disney lovers to enjoy at SDCC?

Well, plenty, really. There are still many gems to be found in this year’s Comic-Con programming lineup. Whether you’re into zombies, ghosts, time travel, or singing competitions, there’s something for everyone. Comic-con is one of the biggest and most exciting events for fans of pop culture, comics, movies, TV shows, games, and more. It’s a place where you can meet your favorite creators and celebrities, discover new and upcoming projects, participate in panels and workshops, cosplay as your favorite characters, and have a lot of fun with other fans.

To help you plan your comic-con experience, we’ve created a guide of the best panels and events for you based on your favorite Fandoms. We’ve categorized them by topics, including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Warner Brothers; we’ve also got the best panels and off-site activations for you to discover if you’re attending and tag along with us if you’re playing from home.

Note: This is not a complete list of all the panels; for the full schedule, click here. Hasbro Transformers: Let them come! The Transformers team of Ben (Hasbro marketing), Delaney (Hasbro marketing), and Evan (Hasbro design) take attendees through some all-new Transformers action figures: Studio Series: Rise of the Beasts, the first Studio Series Commander, and Generations Exclusive toy reveals. The team will also hold a Q&A to discuss all things Cybertronian. So, get ready for a panel that’s . . . more than meets the eye. Thursday July 20, 2023 1:30pm Room 29CD Ghosts: The CBS comedy will haunt the con with a screening of its Season 2 finale and a debate about who got “sucked off” during the episode. You’ll also get to see a featurette looking back at the first two seasons and a behind-the-scenes presentation from CBS Sunday Morning’s visit to the set last season. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can head to the Ghosts Destiny Decider activation to find out your fate: will you get “sucked off” or “go down”? Either way, you’ll get a limited-edition T-shirt that says you were “Ghosted” at SDCC. Thursday, July 20 12:45 pm Ballroom 20 Good Omens: Fans will finally get to watch the Season 2 premiere of Neil Gaiman’s hit Prime Video series after a four-year wait ahead of the show’s return on July 28 on Prime Video. The screening will also include some pre-recorded bonus content, and on Saturday, July 22, there’s the Good Omens After Dark Experience for the 21+ fans. Friday July 21, 2023 12:30pm Ballroom 20 Invincible: Prime Video will host an Invincible panel featuring EP/creator Robert Kirkman, on Friday, July 21 (at 5:45 pm in Room 6BCF), with a screening taking place later that night at 10 pm in Room 6A. The previously announced cast is not expected to attend. Friday, July 21 5:45pm Room 6BCF Futurama: Hulu’s highly anticipated revival will present the world premiere screening of the beloved sci-fi animated series Futurama before new episodes debut on Hulu on July 24. After a 10-year hiatus, Futurama has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries, including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV. Saturday, July 22 11 am Ballroom 20 Hulu Animayhem: Futurama, FXX’s Archer and Fox’s The Simpsons, will all be part of the Hulu Animayhem experience in the Bayfront parking lot, celebrating the streamer’s adult animation library. The offsite will use “2D drawing styles and optical illusions to create a 3D activation that feels comically flat and delightfully out-of-whack,” reads the official description. Star Trek Universe:Beam us up to Hall H! The Star Trek Universe panel will feature the premiere screening of the Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks crossover episode that includes both live-action and animation when Lower Decks‘ Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) drop by the Enterprise. Check back here on Saturday night for our first reactions. On the convention floor, fans can step into an interactive booth inspired by the U.S.S. Enterprise to take “helm of the renowned captain’s chair and then place themselves in the footsteps of Starfleet by selecting one of four ‘strange new worlds’ to explore.” Saturday, July 22 at 1:30 pm, Hall H Twisted Metal: Peacock will give attendees a sneak peek at Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie, and debut its first episode on Thursday, July 20 (at 10 pm in Room 6DE), then follow up the screening with an interactive game in which audience members’ Twisted Metal knowledge will be tested. The Continental: The John Wick prequel/spinoff The Continental will host a panel in which “the creative team” will “reveal behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive first look at the series.” Friday, July 21 3 pm, Ballroom 20 What We Do in the Shadows: In addition to an offsite that will include Shogun Samurai performances, AHS Wicked Wellness shots?! and more, FX/FXX will screen a new episode of What We Do in the Shadows on Thursday, July 20 at 2 pm in Ballroom 20 Archer: The pioneering office spy show sitcom Archer will mark its final season with a viewing of the Season 14 opener. Thursday, July 20 3:15 pm Ballroom 20. Project K: After the success of Netflix’s RRR, the Indian film scene is getting much more exposure in the US, that trend continues with Comic-Con’s first panel dedicated to a Bollywood film. From the panel description, “From the heartland of India emerges a unique tale that intertwines ancient mythology with cutting-edge science fiction, all within the captivating Spice Punk aesthetic. Welcome to Project K, the inaugural chapter of India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet. Three of India’s biggest superstars, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, along with director Nag Ashwin, unveil a glimpse into the future.” We’re not sure what Spice Punk is, but we’re so ready to find out. Thursday July 20, 1:00pm Hall H

Disney Panels

For the rest of the guide we’ve broken it down by fandom and there are plenty of places to celebrate your Disney fandom this year. Here are some of our favorite panels to celebrate some the artists and creators behind Disney films, learn more about animation, or you can just sing along with the Little Mermaid with other mega-fans. It’s what Comic-Con is truly here for.

Mushka, from World-Renowned Animator Andreas Deja: Don’t miss the Comic-Con International premiere of Mushka, the original, hand-drawn animated directorial debut short by Andreas Deja, one of the modern masters of animation and a Disney ‘Legend’. Featuring music from Disney Legend and Academy Award-winner Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Mushka tells the story of a young Ukrainian girl, Sarah, who discovers an orphaned baby Siberian tiger and realizes she must raise him or leave him to the perils of the snowy wild. She names the cub Mushka when she discovers an “M” shaped birthmark on the tiger cub’s forehead. Mushka is a Russian term of endearment meaning “sweetheart.” Deja will introduce the film, then return with other members of the production for a post-screening panel discussion about the film’s inspiration and the path from his 30+ year Disney career to the near 10-year creative journey to bring Mushka to life. Saturday, July 22 at 11:15AM Room 6A

Lotte Reiniger: The First Woman Animation Director: Before Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Lotte Reiniger directed the oldest surviving animated film in 1926. Reiniger animated The Adventures of Prince Achmed with her trademark silhouette animation. She carved out a place for herself in film history, except her 60-year career was relegated to a footnote. Animation historian Whitney Grace reveals Reiniger’s extraordinary fairytale life. Saturday, July 22 at 11:30am Room 10

Quick Draw!: No matter when you’re reading this— hopefully before the event—run and get a seat for Quick Draw!, the fastest and funniest presentation at Comic-Con. Your Quick Draw quizmaster Mark Evanier will be putting three of the swiftest cartoonists in the business to the test, inventing well-projected humor on the spot. Competing this year are cartoonist and Comic-Con co-founder Scott Shaw!, MAD magazine’s Tom Richmond, and Disney legend Floyd Norman. As usual, there will be no wagering on the outcome. Saturday July 22, 11:45am Room 6BCF

Cartoon Voices I: Once again, Mark Evanier has assembled a roster of some of the most-heard performers in the world of animation, and they’re here to tell you what they do, how they do it and then demonstrate it. The dais includes Adam McArthur (Star vs. the Forces of Evil), Elle Newland (Lego Marvel’s Avengers), Keith Scott (Bullwinkle Moose), Bill Farmer (Goofy, Pluto), Dave Fennoy (Batman, Transformers) and Jessica DiCicco (The Emperor’s New School, Muppet Babies). And as usual, the actors will mangle a classic fairy tale for your enjoyment. Saturday July 22, 1:00pm Room 6BCF

Cartoon Voices II: More top actors in the animation-voicing profession will hop on the dais. This time, moderator Mark Evanier will welcome Maurice LaMarche (Futurama, Pinky and the Brain), Anna Brisbin (Final Fantasy VII Remake), Fred Tatasciore (Team America, The Hulk), Frank Todaro (The Cuphead Show, Transformers), and Courtney Lin (Monster High, Rainbow High). Sunday July 23, 11:45am Room 6A

Dynamite Entertainment Disney Titles 2023: With its all-new tales for Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Disney Villains, Dynamite has become one of the premiere publishers of Disney comics, and they’re just getting started! Dynamite staff discuss the Disney-Dynamite titles and preview never-before-seen artwork with Greg Weisman, Amanda Deibert, Amanda Conner, Lucio Parrillo, and Clayton Crain! Sunday July 23, 2023 11:30am, Room 23ABC

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along: You’re invited to raise your voice and be “a part of our world” when The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, screens at Comic-Con as a special sing-along edition! The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel (Halle Bailey), a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest daughter of King Triton (Oscar winner Javier Bardem) and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). But when her father forbids her from pursuing her true love, Ariel strikes a bargain with the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to trade her voice for legs. With the help of her loyal friends Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), and Scuttle (Awkwafina), Ariel must navigate a whole new world of danger and romance. The film also features Javier Bardem as King Triton, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The film features songs from the original film as well as new music by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Sing along with the lyrics on screen and enjoy this magical experience! Sunday July 23, 12:45pm Room 6BCF

Star Wars

Hasbro Star Wars: Join members of the Hasbro Star Wars team as they discuss the latest reveals and upcoming products from the Black Series, Vintage Collection, Retro Collection, and more. Plus, get a sneak peek at some of the exciting projects in development for 2023 and beyond. Friday July 21 2:00pm, Room 7AB

Star Wars Trivia Game Panel: Test your knowledge of the galaxy far, far away with the San Diego Star Wars Society, who have been hosting trivia panels at Comic-Con since 2002. There will be game rounds for kids ages 5—11, in which every child will win a prize, and adult game rounds for ages 12 and up, with more prizes provided by the San Diego Star Wars Society and SDCC Star Wars Licensees. The trivia panel hosts are Leia Hornedo, Linda Crispien, Brendan Prout, Carlos Munoz, Felicia Tisnado, and Lance Mah. Saturday July 22, 10:00am Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Star Wars Outlaws: Becoming the Galaxy’s Most Wanted: Brought to you by Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Outlaws follows the high-stakes life of rookie scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion Nix in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Julian Gerighty (creative director, Ubisoft), Matt Martin (Sr. creative executive, franchise story and content at Lucasfilm), Navid Khavari (narrative director, Ubisoft), and voice talent Humberly González (Kay Vess), Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Jabba the Hutt), and Jay Rincon (ND-5) share more about the galaxy of opportunity that awaits you in Star Wars Outlaws. Moderated by Chastity Vicencio (Ubisoft News). Saturday, July 22, 5:15pm Room 6BCF

Marvel

The comic label that’s been fueling Disney profits for over a decade now returns to Comic-Con to discuss today’s comics that will eventually lead to successful ai film franchises in 2052.

Hasbro Marvel: Join members of the Hasbro Marvel team as they discuss the latest reveals and upcoming products from the Marvel Legends Series, Marvel Legends Retro Series, Marvel Legends Role Play, and more. Plus, get a sneak peek at some of the exciting projects in development for 2024 and beyond. Moderated by Jesse Falcon (Hasbro Marvel creative director). Friday, July 21, 12:30 p.m., Room 5AB

Marvel: The Next Big Thing: This is the place to be for announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man’s never had it easy, but what’s coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus: things are heating up for Guardians of the Galaxy in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman’s all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C. B. Cebulski (editor-in-chief), Nick Lowe (executive editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy), and others. Attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway! Saturday, July 22, 3:00pm Room 6A

Marvel in Museums: A Look Inside the Blockbuster Exhibitions: In 2018, Semmel Exhibitions and Marvel Entertainment launched Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes, a production illuminating the eight-decade history of Marvel’s characters and creators. In 2022, Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing—The Exhibition, the first full-scale exhibit dedicated to the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, premiered here in San Diego at the Comic-Con Museum. These shows combine immersive design with classic museum presentation, placing original art and film artifacts alongside modern digital installations and custom photo ops, bringing the company’s history and heroes to life in a whole new way. Ben Saunders (curator), Patrick A. Reed (curator), Brian Crosby (director, Marvel Themed Entertainment), and others take a look inside the making of these shows. Be one of the first to get the news on what’s coming next! Sunday July 23, 1:30pm Room 10

Multiverse of Marvel: Secret Invasion, Across the Spider-Verse, and Loki too: Feeling stuck in a time loop? Comparing yourself against a version of you that you wish you could be? Come make sense of your own multiverse with a team of mental health professionals hosted by Dr. Isaac Taitz (president of All Mind Health), Dr. Nicole Hassler (co-host of My Hero Therapy Podcast), Dr. Janina Scarlet (Superhero Therapy, Dark Agents), Benjamin Samuel Taitz (co-host of Mental Health Quest Podcast), Dr. Kaela Joseph (co-author of Fandom Acts of Kindness), Dr. Elizabeth 방실 Han (Miracare Neurobehavioral Health) and Travis Adams, LSW (readjustment counselor, Spider-Man Psychology) discuss the psychology of the Spider-People, Skrulls, Kang, and any other Variants! Learn how to fight imposter syndrome, develop your individuality, challenge social constructs, grow from loss/trauma, and ultimately combine the strengths of your various selves to become your best variant! (Come in Cosplay and stay until the end for a TVA lineup group photo and a chance to win the Variant Costume Competition prize!) Saturday July 22, 8:00pm Room 29AB

Spotlight on Joe Quesada: Joe Quesada takes on any and all of your questions about life before, during, and after Marvel. This is a rare opportunity for you to get a glimpse behind the curtain from the man who was actually in the room when it happened. Saturday, July 22, 1:45pm Room 6DE

Women of Marvel: The Women of Marvel return to San Diego. What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects? Hear from Sarah Brunstad (editor), Sana Amanat (executive producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), Jessica Malloy (VP of digital media marketing), Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), and others. Stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway! Sunday, July 23, 10:30am, Room 6A

DC

Marvel’s “Distinguished Competition” isn’t sitting out this year’s comic-con either. Considering who won’t be at the show, it’s still exciting to see names like Tom Taylor, Jim Lee, and Tom King will be on hand at the con to talk all things DC Comics and it’s resurgence with Rebirth and Dawn of DC.

Building the DC Universe on WEBTOON: Join DC Editor-in-Chief Marie Javins, VP of content for WEBTOON David Lee, CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures), Manou Azumi (Vixen: NYC), Patrick Young (Red Hood), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) as they discuss bringing classic DC Super Heroes to WEBTOON. Learn about the creative process, the challenges and opportunities of adapting iconic characters to a new medium, and what’s next for DC on WEBTOON. Thursday July 20th, 10:30am Room 4

Between Two Toms: DC’s Tom King (Wonder Woman) and Tom Taylor (Titans) are kicking off San Diego Comic-Con together by discussing comics and more. Celebrity guests between the Toms this year will include Nicola Scott (Titans) and Mitch Gerads (Batman: The Brave and the Bold).

Dawn of DC: With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the Dawn of DC has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V (Detective Comics), Joshua Williamson (Batman & Robin), Nicola Scott (Titans), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Joanne Starer (Fire and Ice), Josh Trujilo (Blue Beetle), and Tom Taylor (Titans). Thursday, July 20, 11:30am, Room 6DE

Spotlight on Jim Lee – DC CCO & Publisher Jim Lee: Join DC CCO & Publisher Jim Lee as he hosts a panel full of surprise guests talking about what’s next in comics and more. World-renowned comic book artist, writer, and president, publisher, and chief creative officer of DC, Jim Lee (Batman, Superman, Justice League, Suicide Squad) talks about his 25+ years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen. Watch the creative process first-hand and learn the tricks of the trade that bring DC’s characters to life. Thursday July 20, 2023 2:00pm, Room 6DE

