13 Years Later, ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot’ Gets Put to the Test

Thirteen years after its premiere, The Walking Dead‘s newest venture includes the ultimate fan-favorite character: Daryl Dixon.

Inspiring the hashtag ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot,’ he was adored globally for the blend of brooding and kindness. Now, facing unknown challenges, those claims get put to the test.

‘If Daryl Dies We Riot’ Gets Tested in New The Walking Dead Spinoff

The Walking Dead saw ebbs and waves of fans (consistent with any show that runs for over a decade). But the fandom surrounding the beloved Daryl Dixon, and the zombie world he lives in, never truly faded. Norman Reedus remains alive in the hearts of viewers, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is AMC’s way of capitalizing on the trend.

‘To anyone who had a Dixon-inspired t-shirt, hat, pin, or ever used the hashtag ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot,’ beware. The show is notorious for killing off even the most beloved characters. His struggles are just beginning, especially since the season starts with him floating on the open ocean.

What We Know So Far

For all the ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot’ viewers, there is some set information going into the new series:

At the end of The World Beyond, a scene referenced Dr. Edwin Jenner from the CDC in the season one finale. The entire dialogue is in French, but it shows someone copying what appear to be scientific data files.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes place in France as he aims to find a way home as he floats on the open ocean for reasons unknown.

There is no indication that the character speaks the language, but by the close of The Walking Dead, he appeared fluent in sign language thanks to the good journalist and their sibling.

There is a variant strain that originated in France. If the teaser at the end of The World Beyond says anything, it’s a rage strain.

Daryl’s seeming immortality is getting tested, with new battles to fight, both internal and with the outside world.

New Update Arriving on Sunday, June 25

In the spirit of The Walking Dead, there’s some build-up around the new show. With a new teaser premiering after the latest episode of Dead City on June 25, fans get to see a little bit more of what The Walking Dead multiverse has in store.

This is a show that’s inspired Universal Studios attractions and literal hoards of passionate fans. We can only hope for the best for Daryl on his new adventure, but if there is one thing for sure, no one is safe.

Do you remember the hashtag, ‘If Daryl Dies We Riot’? Let Inside the Magic hear your take on the revival of the zombie trend in the comments below!