The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took a daring step into the world of streaming television by featuring lead actors from its extensive lineup of Marvel movies. Phase Four, eagerly awaited by fans, officially kicked off in 2021 with the highly anticipated debut of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

This enthralling Emmy Award-winning series gripped the audience with its distinctive approach of breaking the fourth wall and exploring the intricacies of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) (previously deceased in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War), adapted from the Marvel Comics’ “The Vision and the Scarlet Witch” storyline. Against the picturesque setting of Westview, New Jersey, the show unfolds the couple’s journey as they navigate seemingly ideal lives, only for reality to slowly unravel before their eyes.

WandaVision takes fans on an entertaining yet thought-provoking journey through grief, unraveling the hidden truths surrounding Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s life, and the mystery of their two children, portrayed by Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff and Jett Klyne as Tommy Maximoff. The talented ensemble cast includes Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor Agnes, revealed to be the witch Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart. However, the entire arc of Wanda Maximoff’s character development faced an unexpected turn with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), by director Sam Raimi. In this film (spoiler alert), Wanda Maximoff undergoes a drastic transformation, adopting an antagonistic role as she becomes a foe in conflict with the (now former) Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In her fervent pursuit of discovering Multiversal versions of her sons, Billy and Tommy, Wanda Maximoff confronts her own hubris in the climactic of the movie, seemingly meeting her end beneath the collapsing Darkhold Castle atop Mount Wundagore. Nevertheless, since the Disney+ show was a hit with audiences, many had assumed that Marvel would be able to wrangle the plotlines together to make Season Two of WandaVision happen. The Possibility of WandaVision Season 2 It seems like eager fans are going to have to say goodbye to a Scarlet Witch-led continuation as Marvel ends the WandaVision franchise. Recently, The Direct reported that WandaVision director Matt Shakman put rumors about a second season of WandaVision to rest — saying that Marvel has officially “completed that story” — before diving into how the Marvel studio will be continuing the characters’ story arcs: I don’t think so, you know, we were telling a very specific story, a complete story; a story about grief, about Wanda’s journey, having lost Vision, and we completed that story. And Jac Schaeffer is an amazing writer who wrote ‘WandaVision’, [and she] has created a show called ‘Agatha’.

Matt Shakman continues about the witchy, Jac Schaeffer-penned Agatha show, explaining a little bit more about the new spiritual replacement Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness) containing “elements” of WandaVision, but ultimately kills all hope of a franchise continuation:

[‘Agatha is] not a ‘WandaVision’ Season 2, but it’s definitely existing in that universe, of course, and with some of the characters that you met on that show, Agatha, in particular… So, you know, there are elements of ‘WandaVision’ that are out there still in their own way. But, a proper WandaVision Season 2, with more sitcom styles, and all of that is definitely not in the cards.

All-in-all, it seems that Marvel Studios are decidedly done with WandaVision as a franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, fan-faves will still live on in other stories, like the musical theater-styled, magical romp that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries promises to be. Whether Marvel will successfully deliver on their promises, however, is yet to be seen.

What do you think about Marvel axing all hope for a WandaVision Season 2? Do you think the Scarlet Witch will return for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

The new WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (renamed from Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness), will see Kathryn Hahn return to her role as Agatha Harkness, presiding over a witches’ coven in the forthcoming Marvel TV series set to shake up the known MCU style. Official announcements have confirmed the inclusion of several actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, though their specific roles remain undisclosed.

A recent revelation was the casting of Joe Locke as (presumably) Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics, while Sasheer Zamata will take on the role of Sorceress Jennifer Kale. Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed will return as Arthur Hart. Broadway icon Patti LuPone has been cast in the role of an elder witch named Lilia Calderu, who is part of the central witches’ coven.

The artistic vision of this upcoming Disney+ (Disney Plus) series seems to be inclined towards a “musical theater” aesthetic, taking inspiration from the surprising popularity of tracks such as “Agatha All Along.” Notably, esteemed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway successes like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have created memorable melodies showcased in WandaVision.