Avengers Actor Hospitalized in Hit and Run

An actor known for her work in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Black Panther (2018) has been hospitalized with severe injuries after a New Year’s Day hit-and-run.

Carrie Bernans, a filmmaker, actor, and stuntwoman most well-known for playing a member of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, was unfortunately involved in a hit-and-run in New York City on New Year’s Day. She has been hospitalized and received surgery for her injuries.

News of the incident was shared in an Instagram post from Bernans’ mother, Patricia Lee. (WARNING: Images in the post are graphic.) The post read:

“[Carrie Bernans] was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”

The post went on to describe Bernans’ injuries, which include broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth. Despite the injuries, The Color Purple (2023) actress said she is “thanking god that she is alive.”

“My family been passing me the love from y’all. Thank you,” Bernans said in an Instagram story. “So hard not to cry through the night, but crying hurts too, and so does laughing, but God is able & I’m still here. I know I’m strong AF: I may be in the worst pain I’ve experienced. But it’s up from here.”

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actor Was Just One of Nine People Hospitalized in This Incident

A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information described the events to E! News. According to their statement, a 44-year-old man drunkenly sped off from New York police officers after they tried to de-escalate a physical altercation between him and a 34-year-old woman.

“The male failed to obey the officers’ orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic,” the spokesperson said. “The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound.”

“The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian. The pedestrians were transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.”

The spokesperson continued, “The Mercedes then reentered the roadway on west 34th Street where it mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again after passing 8th Avenue and struck two on-duty NYPD police officers. The Mercedes then struck two unoccupied parked vehicles before striking a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway.”

The man has since been placed in custody. Everyone involved remains in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are still pending.

If you would like to help Carrie Bernans, you can contribute to a GoFundMe campaign organized by her mother.