Vehicle Filled with Human Remains Found in Pond at Disney World Entrance

While the most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World Resort does its best to keep all of its guests safe each day; with heightened security, rules and regulations, and law enforcement, Orlando pulls in tens of millions of tourists each year who all want to flock to see Cinderella Castle and Mickey Mouse, meaning the city is much bigger than the San Francisco sized confines of the Disney bubble, and sometimes, tragic events take place around the magic.

A body has been found inside a submerged vehicle, the Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 News, after it has been declared missing for 12 years.

It appears that a 2004 Ford van was discovered in a body of water along World Drive, south of Walt Disney World Resort. For those who have visited Walt Disney World Resort in the past, you may recognize World Drive as one of the main entrances onto Disney property. It also houses a ton of hotels, eateries, and tourist attractions nearby for guests who may be staying just off-property in Orlando.

Fox stated, “A preliminary report by the FHP states that a Ford Freestar van was traveling on the State Road 417 southbound exit ramp to World Drive when, for unknown reasons, the van’s driver ran off the roadway and entered a retention pond. As a result, it became completely submerged. The specific date and time of when the crash occurred remains under investigation.”

The Sunshine State Sonar Facebook group wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS! After nearly 12 years, we have found the missing Orlando mother, Sandra Lemire.

We located her vehicle submerged in a retention pond on the side of I4 near the Disney World exit in Kissimmee Florida. Sandra’s remains and personal belongings were recovered today, December 31, 2023.

Lemire left her grandmother’s home near I4 and John Young Parkway in Orlando, Florida on May 8, 2012. She was driving her grandmother’s red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan with the Florida license plate number J36-8ZE. Sandra, along with the vehicle were never seen again.

Lemire was headed to Kissimmee, Florida to meet a man she’d been communicating with through an online dating service. She called her grandmother to say she’d arrived in Kissimmee, and promised to call again before she began the journey home, but she never did. She was last seen leaving a Denny’s restaurant in Kissimmee, driving the minivan.

In a collaborative effort with detectives from Orlando Police Department, a total of 63 bodies of water were searched over the last 17 months. The first search took place on July 2, 2022. Last week, detectives from Orlando Police provided additional information that prompted this weekend’s search .

With the new information, one of our incredible team members in Virginia, started mapping new locations, which included a variety of highway locations. At approximately 1:30 PM on December 30, 2023 we got a hit on sonar in a small retention pond at the Disney World exit on I4. We located what appeared to be a minivan submerged in 14 feet of water. Our team quickly suited up and dove on the vehicle to make the license plate confirmation.”

The medical examiner’s office will update FHP once they have positively identified the deceased, the FHP said.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles estimates more than 400,000 traffic accidents occur annually, with around 30,000 in the Orlando area. With so many tourists coming in to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Resort each year, accidents do tend to happen, and in the case of Sandra, they can sometimes, sadly, end up fatal.

Driving in Orlando is a major deterrent for some Disney guests, which is why spending more to stay on Disney World property is preferable to some.

While on Disney property, guests can get complimentary transportation to the theme parks via Disney bus, monorail, or Disney Skyliner, depending on their location and what park they are looking to visit. While this does not entirely eliminate the possibility of getting into an accident, for some, not having to be the one navigating a new city behind the wheel is the peace of mind they need to be able to ride Pirates of the Caribbean before eating a churro and watching Happily Ever After, stress-free.

We at Inside the Magic send our condolences to Sandra’s friends and family during this difficult time,