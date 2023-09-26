Deadly Car Accident Shuts Down Disney World Highway

Late last night, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the I-4 in Orlando, Florida, just outside of Walt Disney World Resort.

Man Killed Walking Across Disney World Freeway

Early in the morning on Tuesday, September 26, all westbound traffic was stopped on Interstate 4 near Disney World after a 62-year-old man was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was attempting to cross the highway at around 1:30 a.m. when he was hit by a big rig traveling west. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. State Troopers are still unsure why he was trying to cross the highway.

** TRAFFIC ALERT / I-4 WB x SR-536 ** WB I-4 x SR-536

– Fatal Crash

– All westbound traffic required to exit at 67MM

– Diverted traffic exit, stay in left lane and you can reenter the main travel lanes#Tuesday #Traffic #Travel pic.twitter.com/9EK8nD4TPY — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) September 26, 2023

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man driving the semi-truck, a 52-year-old man from St. Cloud, was not injured and remained at the scene.

No other information regarding the fatal accident has been reported, and an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol is still underway. The lanes were opened again between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Commenters Had Plenty of Ideas Over What Happened

Naturally, commenters have been speculating what could have caused the incident. Some speculated that the man simply wandered away drunk from one of the nearby bars. Another person used the typical “Florida Man” stereotype, suggesting that this is just a byproduct of being from Orlando, Florida.

However, others felt there was another culprit: the driver. One person even suggested that the driver was likely on their cell phone. Others swiftly jumped to the driver’s defense, saying not only was that type of speculation not helpful, but Commercial Driver’s License holders have their status revoked if they’re even seen with any electronic device in their hand.

Hopefully, the driver is doing alright after such a traumatic incident.

Do you believe this kind of speculation is acceptable? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.