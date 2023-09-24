Disney World Ride Covered in Poop, Guests Wreak Havoc in Line

Poop was a major problem at Disney World over the weekend.
Disney’s collection of theme parks and resorts has become one of the most beloved and popular vacation destinations on earth. This is not just something Disney likes to say about itself, but actual proven data. The Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is literally the most visited amusement park on earth, with Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and the original Disneyland Park coming in a few spots under.
Places like Universal Studios in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are both incredibly popular too, but there’s just something about the magic found at the Disney parks that makes them so special, both in America and around the world.
However, with so many guests pouring into the parks each and every year, bad things are bound to happen.
There has been no shortage of unwieldy guests at the Disney parks, especially over the last year. When guests visit the Disney parks and resorts, they expect to have a certain experience, both inside the parks and at their hotels. However, no matter how hard Disney tries to maintain its family-friendly atmosphere, it’s just impossible to manage every single guest who enters the resort. From stripping in EPCOT to guests punching each other in the face at Magic Kingdom, there’s an endless amount of shocking and controversial incidents that have been caught on camera at Disney.
One of the most shocking events to happen in Walt Disney World occurred last summer when a large group of guests engaged in a brawl just outside of Fantasyland. Videos of the fight went viral, with many denouncing the guests and Disney as a result. The situation was eventually handled, but we have to wonder what could possibly lead guests to engage in physical violence while inside a Disney park.
As we said earlier, guests also like to show off at the parks, some more so than others. One guest decided to strip while riding the Walt Disney World Skyliner, flashing guests as they passed her by. This video also went viral on places like TikTok and most likely got the guest banned from the parks.
However, there’s another category of guest behavior, one that isn’t violent or mean-spirited but more bewildering than anything.
While waiting in line, guests may witness some unruly behavior like line-cutting or name-calling. It’s unfortunately a common occurrence, not just at Disney but at all the parks. However, line cutting is the not issue that occurred over the weekend at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A recent post on Reddit revealed that a shocking and horrifying incident occurred as guests waited in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
“I am in the queue for RotR – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor,” stated the guest. This is one of the most shocking sentences we’ve ever read regarding the Disney theme parks, but unfortunately, the post continues. “And then they just walked out and left it- WTF?”
While this may be shocking enough, what other guests had to say truly turned the situation into an unbelievable story.
“For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them.”
We have absolutely no idea what was going on at Disney’s Hollywood Studios over the weekend, but apparently, it was common for guests to have bathroom issues while in line, specifically at this attraction.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World and is one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most impressive and ambitious projects yet. The ride can be found at both Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and is an ultra-immersive experience that fans of Star Wars will absolutely fall in love with.
However, this immersion would be broken quite fast when issues like these occur. This is where we truly thank Disney cast members who have to clean these messes up.
Have you ever seen something like this happen at a Disney park?