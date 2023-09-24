Disney World Ride Covered in Poop, Guests Wreak Havoc in Line

Poop was a major problem at Disney World over the weekend.

Disney’s collection of theme parks and resorts has become one of the most beloved and popular vacation destinations on earth. This is not just something Disney likes to say about itself, but actual proven data. The Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is literally the most visited amusement park on earth, with Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and the original Disneyland Park coming in a few spots under.

Places like Universal Studios in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are both incredibly popular too, but there’s just something about the magic found at the Disney parks that makes them so special, both in America and around the world.

However, with so many guests pouring into the parks each and every year, bad things are bound to happen.

There has been no shortage of unwieldy guests at the Disney parks, especially over the last year. When guests visit the Disney parks and resorts, they expect to have a certain experience, both inside the parks and at their hotels. However, no matter how hard Disney tries to maintain its family-friendly atmosphere, it’s just impossible to manage every single guest who enters the resort. From stripping in EPCOT to guests punching each other in the face at Magic Kingdom, there’s an endless amount of shocking and controversial incidents that have been caught on camera at Disney.

One of the most shocking events to happen in Walt Disney World occurred last summer when a large group of guests engaged in a brawl just outside of Fantasyland. Videos of the fight went viral, with many denouncing the guests and Disney as a result. The situation was eventually handled, but we have to wonder what could possibly lead guests to engage in physical violence while inside a Disney park.

As we said earlier, guests also like to show off at the parks, some more so than others. One guest decided to strip while riding the Walt Disney World Skyliner, flashing guests as they passed her by. This video also went viral on places like TikTok and most likely got the guest banned from the parks.

However, there’s another category of guest behavior, one that isn’t violent or mean-spirited but more bewildering than anything.

While waiting in line, guests may witness some unruly behavior like line-cutting or name-calling. It’s unfortunately a common occurrence, not just at Disney but at all the parks. However, line cutting is the not issue that occurred over the weekend at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A recent post on Reddit revealed that a shocking and horrifying incident occurred as guests waited in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.