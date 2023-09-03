Disney Guests Trapped as “Worst” Situation Possible Happens

A popular attraction at Walt Disney World abruptly shut down, leaving a few guests in the “worst” situation possible.

Test Track is one of the most popular rides at EPCOT, consistently seeing 60+ minute waits. Sure, rides like Soarn’ Around the World, Frozen Ever After, and even Spaceship Earth are all popular, Test Track is truly EPCOT’s major thrill ride.

Unfortunately, this ride abruptly shut down recently, coming to a complete stop. This closure mostly affected the hundreds of guests in line, forcing them to either stay or leave the line entirely. For the actual guests on the ride, well, they were left stuck in their ride vehicles. There are a lot of places to get stuck on Test Track, with it being one of the longest attractions in all of Walt Disney World.

One specific guest shared the fascinating spot they managed to get stuck in, calling it the “worst” possible spot. As you can see in the photo below, several guests got stuck right as they hit the top speed on the tight left curve toward the end of the ride:

“We were stuck for a bit (did single rider),” said the guest. “They had to come escort us off the ride because I guess it was broke broke. I was in the car in front of her.” Typically, whenever a ride or attraction breaks down at Disney, guests who are forced to evacuate the ride are given free passes that they can use later in the day to make up for the lost time on th broken attraction. These can be used for various experiences across the parks or for the same attraction once it’s back up and running.

Unfortunately, this fast-paced experience ended in a rather lackluster way for these guests.

Test Track is one of EPCOT’s most thrilling attractions and is the fastest ride guests will find while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. Despite other rides, such as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and TRON LightCycle/Run boasting some intense speeds, none come close to Test Track’s top speed of 65 mph.

For years, Test Track was EPOT’s only true thrill ride, but this changed when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in 2022. This thrilling roller coaster features everyone’s favorite loveable crew of misfits, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Guests can expect to hear one of six randomly selected songs during their ride, making each and every experience unique.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is EPCOT’s newest attraction and is on the verge of its grand opening! Here, guests will play and interact with water in an incredible new way, all while learning about nature and conservation. The walkthrough attraction is based on Disney’s Moana franchise and will soon be available to all Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

EPCOT is full of incredible experiences, some of which are the most iconic in all of Walt Disney World. At EPCOT, guests can board the Monorail, taking them to Magic Kingdom and hotels across the resort. Guests can board Spaceship Earth for an immersive lesson on technology and communication.

Do you enjoy EPCOT? What’s your favorite park at Walt Disney World?