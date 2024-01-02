Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Reportedly Casts ‘The Bear’ Star

According to recent reports, a fan-favorite actor from the hit FX series The Bear (2022-present) has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts (2025).

The Bear has quickly become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows on television, in large part due to its incredible cast, which includes Jeremy Allen White as Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

The series has also included many actors who have appeared in Marvel films, including Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, Oliver Platt, and Jon Bernthal. And it looks like star Ayo Edebiri may be joining that prestigious list.

Ayo Edebiri is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Edebiri, who is also well-known for her performances in Bottoms (2023), Theater Camp (2023), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts, according to a scoop from X (formerly known as Twitter) user CanWeGetSomeToast. According to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit, they have an accuracy rate of about 88%.

The Big Mouth (2017-2024) actor will be taking on the role of Erin, the assistant to Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Erin is described as being “exceptional at her job, even surprising Val with how good she is at getting things done.”

What Else Do We Know About ‘Thunderbolts?’

Alongside Dreyfus, Ayo Edebiri will be joining Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, Steven Yeun as Sentry, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

The Thunderbolts are a team similar to the Avengers, made up of characters considered to be anti-heroes. Basically, this is Marvel’s answer to DC Comics’ Suicide Squad. Thunderbolts is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to release on July 25, 2025.

