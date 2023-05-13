Will Poulter Says He’s Gotten Better At Flying Thanks to ‘Guardians 3’

Actor Will Poulter, previously known for his roles in pieces like Dopesick and Midsommar, is now the newest member of the ever-popular Guardians of the Galaxy.

The actor had to keep tight-lipped about it until the film premiered on May 5, (and then a little bit after, to give die-hard fans enough time to view it) because his very presence constitutes a spoiler (psst – if you haven’t seen it yet, this is your warning, stop reading now) – but now that a week has passed, he can finally open up about his experiences on set.

Related: Outstanding Marvel Villain Officially Joins Cast of ‘Beetlejuice 2’

I gotta say that I was made to feel welcome from the very first moment. They are such an inclusive, kind, fun-spirited bunch, and their camaraderie is infectious. They actively make such an effort to have everyone enjoy the experience and feel a part of the ride.

Poulter seemed to have positive interactions with everybody on the set, and he praised director James Gunn for being able to curate that environment for the cast and crew.

Chris really led that front, as a leader. James certainly sets that tone on set, but everyone is just so nice. Pom [Klementieff] is so funny. Zoe is so kind. Karen [Gillan] is so sweet. Sean [Gunn] is so fun to be around, and Dave was amazing to me. I couldn’t have asked for more.

Related: James Gunn Reveals One of His Favorite ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Moments

This is Poulter’s first outing in a big-budget hero movie like the ones the MCU produces. He plays Adam Warlock, a new super-being who was, in the most literal sense possible, born yesterday.

The new role came with a lot of new experiences that Poulter called “very cool” – but he said flying was one of the coolest.

It’s something that obviously involves a certain amount of rehearsal with the stunt people and strong, talented riggers and technicians, and then our incredible visual effects team pulled it all together to make that happen. So, to see it come to life on screen was very cool, and it was fun to experience. But it was actually really cool to simulate flying.

Related: ‘Guardians 3’ Breaks Record for Recycled Actors

One might not think that learning to simulate what it would be like would be useful in real life situations, but Poulter managed to find a way to apply the skill practically – sort of.

It’s really improved the quality of my flying dreams in a way that I could never have imagined. I’ve always enjoyed a flying dream, but I had them so infrequently that I now get them more frequently. My flying dreams also have a higher budget in my head now than they did previously, so the quality has improved.

Apparently, if you really want to fly convincingly in your dreams, you should practice it during the day. (And getting to practice with trainers and special effects and green screens probably doesn’t hurt, either.)

You can see Will Poulter fly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters everywhere now.

What do you think of Will Poulter’s new character in Guardians? Let us know in the comments.