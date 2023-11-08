‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Ruins Marvel Career, Executives Tell Actor to “F Off”

While Disney+ has been an incredibly successful platform within the streaming wars, some often forget that it is not only Disney+ that Disney owns but Hulu as well.

While Disney+ holds a lot more family-themed content, animated classics, and Star Wars / Marvel spin-off shows, Hulu is geared towards adults who do not necessarily want their dose of Disney on the daily. Perhaps they want to watch shows like Schitt’s Creek, How I Met Your Father, The Kardashians, Modern Family, Love Island, Lost, The Bachelor, Glee, or other shows that debuted on ABC or were purchased by Disney.

For those who may not be aware, Hulu was originally formed as a collaborative effort between News Corporation, NBCUniversal, Providence Equity, and subsequently The Walt Disney Company.

It primarily functioned as a platform for consolidating recent episodes of television series from their respective television networks. It is not available in all countries. For example, in Canada, Hulu does not exist, so you get a lot more shows and movies that would typically be placed on Hulu on Disney+.

At the moment, Hulu has 48 million subscribers, which is far less than the 260+ million that Netflix holds; however, in addition to Disney+’s 146.7 million subscribers, Hulu helps Disney inch closer to closing the gap with the streaming king.

On Hulu, shows like American Horror Story, Fargo, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy are among the most watched on the platform.

Recently, one show has grown to have a massive fandom, with season after season getting the greenlight to move forward. Suddenly, the term “yes, chef” has garnered a sex appeal that did not exist prior to the inception of The Bear.

The Bear centers around a young chef with a background in fine dining who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop following a tragic loss within the family.

Diverging significantly from his accustomed environment, Carmen, the titular character played by Jeremy Allen, must grapple with the harsh realities of small business ownership, contend with a resolute and uncooperative kitchen staff, and mend strained familial relationships, all while coming to terms with the aftermath of his brother’s suicide.

As Carmen strives to revitalize both the shop and his own life, he forges an unexpected connection with a rugged kitchen crew that, ultimately, becomes his chosen family.

The show premiered in 2022, and was instantly renewed for season 2, which debuted in 2023, now, this November, fans of the show were able to rest easy knowing that another season was in the works.

Below is a list of the lead cast, as noted by Wikipedia:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother Michael’s failing restaurant.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, the de facto manager of the restaurant and Michael’s best friend.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, a talented young chef who joins The Beef as its new sous chef under Carmy.

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, The Beef’s bread baker-turned-pastry chef, spurred on by Carmy’s mentoring.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, an acerbic and stubborn veteran line cook.

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Rose Berzatto, Carmy and Michael’s sister and reluctant co-owner of The Beef.

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak (starring season 2, recurring season 1), a childhood friend of the Berzattos, and sometimes-handyman for the restaurant.

The initial season garnered 13 Emmy Award nominations, encompassing recognition in categories such as Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nominations for White, Moss-Bachrach, Edebiri, Jon Bernthal, and Oliver Platt.

Jeremy Allen White has turned a lot of heads after debuting the role of “Carmy”. While it seems many are only now discovering the actor, White has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for quite some time.

His most prominent role is the portrayal of Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the Showtime dramedy series Shameless.

White’s acting career extends to various films, such as Beautiful Ohio, The Speed of Life, Afterschool, Twelve, and Movie 43. White is also a prolific dancer, which makes sense as both his parents are professional stage actors.

While White has certainly proven he knows his way around the kitchen, it seems he was unable to prove that he would be a good fit for the MCU. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought in some of the most charismatic and charming actors in Hollywood.

Tom Holland is the sweetest Peter Parker/Spider-Man to exist, Robert Downey Jr. can somehow make the jerk tendencies of Iron-Man feel comforting and hilarious, Chris Evans played America’s favorite superhero, Captain America, Mark Ruffalo somehow made The Hulk approachable, Tom Hiddleston turned Loki, and evil villain, into the character we root for, and the list goes on and on.

Considering the charm that Jeremy Allen White has, in combination with his acting skills, being considered for a character in the MCU doesn’t seem too out of the multiverse.

GQ had a meeting with White, who dove into his stint with Marvel. The publication noted, “The natural progression for a rising talent, after being offered A24 scripts, is a meeting with Marvel, the all-powerful Disney studio, which, over the last decade, has become like a villain in one of its own movies, seemingly set on sucking every rising talent into its universe.”

When asked about when White would be entering the MCU, the actor had this to say, per GQ:

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White tells me. “I think I played it all wrong.” White was sceptical, and showed it in front of the execs. “ ‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,’” White says, recreating the meeting now at Found Oyster, crossing his arms and leaning back, the table set with enough seafood to fill out the entire cast of The Little Mermaid. “They were like, ‘Fuck you,’” White says. “And I was like, ‘Right on.’”

It appears that Marvel did not see Jeremy as an actor who had the experience or notoriety to question their upcoming films and wanted him to appear more grateful. Perhaps it is Jeremy’s realness and attitude that has given him the fame and ability to execute his unique characters in such a way that others cannot. While it may not be Marvel’s cup of tea, the actor is certainly still affiliated with Disney via Hulu, and since he is making them money, he is beloved by the Mouse House by proxy.

In terms of the next season of The Bear, Vanity Fair confirmed, “On November 6, FX’s Hulu sent a press release announcing that the series, created by Christopher Storer, had been renewed for a third season premiering in 2024. “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” said Nick Grad, the president of FX Entertainment, in the accompanying press release. “We and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

