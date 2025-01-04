‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ First Official Trailer: What Happened?

As we enter the new year, Jurassic World Rebirth remains one of the most anticipated films of 2025, yet fans are still eagerly awaiting the first official trailer.

Slated for release on July 2, 2025, the new film marks a fresh chapter in the Jurassic franchise, but despite being just months away, the trailer is still nowhere to be found. With each passing day, the question lingers: why the delay?

As the film approaches its release, there’s growing speculation that the first teaser could drop during a major event like the 2025 Super Bowl (February 9), a prime time for cinematic reveals. But with the excitement mounting, fans are wondering just how much this trailer will reveal, especially given the secrecy surrounding its plot and characters.

What We Know So Far About Jurassic World Rebirth

Starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) as covert operations expert Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Jurassic World Rebirth introduces a whole new set of characters.

The film promises a shift from the previous Jurassic World movies, as it kicks off “a new Jurassic era.” Gone are the iconic characters from the earlier films—there will be no appearances from the likes of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) or Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). Instead, the film introduces an entirely new cast and setting.

The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth gives fans a glimpse into the movie’s new direction. Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, it reveals that “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” with those remaining now confined to isolated equatorial environments.

The story follows Johansson’s Zora Bennett, who is tasked with securing genetic material from the world’s largest dinosaurs. The film promises to introduce “a sinister, shocking discovery” that has been hidden for decades, adding an element of mystery to the mix.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and written by David Koepp (who wrote the original Jurassic Park), Jurassic World Rebirth is shaping up to be a major departure from its predecessors.

Jurassic World Rebirth is said to be taking the franchise back to its roots, with a tone more akin to Jurassic Park than the Jurassic World films. Screenwriter David Koepp has hinted that the film will adopt a more mature and serious style, possibly drawing from Gareth Edwards’ previous works, such as Rogue One and Godzilla.

This could indicate a shift toward a more grounded, gritty take on the franchise, which could appeal to both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

However, despite the promise of a more serious and grounded story, the lack of any substantial promotional material—particularly the absence of dinosaurs in any of the current promotional images—has left fans wondering how much of the film will focus on the creatures versus the human element.

Edwards’ previous works, known for their subtle use of monsters and creatures, suggest that Jurassic World Rebirth may take a more restrained approach with its dinosaur appearances, relying on suspense and anticipation rather than overwhelming the audience with special effects.

With only six months until the film’s release, the first trailer has yet to arrive, leading to speculation that it might debut during the 2025 Super Bowl, which is known for being a prime time for trailer drops, especially for blockbuster films. Jurassic World Rebirth, with its massive fanbase and high stakes, would be the perfect candidate for such an event.

It’s possible that Universal Pictures is holding back to maximize the impact of the trailer. Releasing it during a high-visibility event like the Super Bowl could generate the buzz needed to ensure the film’s success.

After all, trailers debuted during the Super Bowl often dominate headlines, capturing millions of viewers’ attention. So, while fans are waiting in anticipation, it’s likely Universal has a strategic plan in place to give the trailer a big reveal at just the right moment.

In the meantime, check out the official logo reveal below:

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Do you think Jurassic World Rebirth will debut its first trailer during the Super Bowl on February 9? Or will Universal surprise us with an earlier release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!