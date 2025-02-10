Jurassic Park Attraction Gets Biggest “Expansion” Since 1996 Opening

Very few properties have endured in the same way Jurassic Park has, transcending the silver screen and becoming a multi-media franchise, spanning not only other mediums of storytelling but also real-world settings, namely theme parks.

Like Star Wars and Harry Potter, Jurassic Park can be found in all corners of entertainment, whether in the film, book, or video game format. But for fans wishing to truly immerse themselves into the Jurassic universe, there are also the theme park experiences.

With a new film on the way (which is one of five upcoming Jurassic sequels), there’s no telling how the Universal Studios attractions will evolve in the coming years. However, the legacy of Universal Studios’ signature Jurassic attraction is set to be immortalized in film.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla), Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) marks the beginning of “a new Jurassic era,” ushering in a new cast led by Scarlett Johansson, scary new dinosaurs, and thrilling new sequences.

In a recent interview with Variety, screenwriter David Koepp hinted that an unused sequence from the Michael Crichton novel “Jurassic Park” that never made it to screen in the 1993 blockbuster has been given a second chance in the upcoming film.

While he didn’t confirm at the time what sequence that was, the fandom had already decided it was the iconic river sequence that sees Alan Grant and siblings Lex and Tim Murphy trying to escape a Tyrannosaurus Rex on the river. And, unsurprisingly, they were right.

The day before the first official trailer for the film premiered, Koepp, in a Vanity Fair exclusive, confirmed that the sequence in question is indeed the river chase. The trailer itself also confirms this, teasing two scenes in which the T-Rex lurks near and in the water.

Though the sequence from the book didn’t make it into Steven Spielberg’s ground-breaking 1993 film, it was immortalized by the theme park attraction Jurassic Park: The Ride in 1996. Since then, the ride has been duplicated for Universal Studios resorts worldwide.

Similar to the original film, the ride revolves around wonder and terror, seeing its guests plunged into a thrilling water-based adventure during which they encounter dinosaurs both majestic and terrifying before an unforgettable close-call with the iconic T-Rex.

A variation of the ride can be found at Universal Studios Japan, where it’s known as Jurassic Park: The Ride, and a river rapids version called Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure at Universal Studios Singapore.

The Universal Studios Hollywood version, previously known as Jurassic Park: The Ride, has since become Jurassic World: The Ride. The one at Universal Studios Orlando is called Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Jurassic World Rebirth follows covert ops expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as she leads her team, which includes Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis and Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid, on a top-secret mission to retrieve DNA from three colossal dinosaurs.

But things go south when Zora’s team encounters a civilian family on an abandoned, dinosaur-inhabited InGen island in South America, where terrifying genetically engineered prehistoric mutations deemed to dangerous for the original Jurassic Park await them.

The film’s official synopsis promises a “sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades,” which likely revolves around the new mutant dinosaur revealed in the trailer. Watch the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below, per Universal Pictures:

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out in Theaters?

Mark your calendars—Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

None of the actors from the previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World films, such as Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), are expected to appear in Jurassic World Rebirth.

This time around, the spotlight shifts to a new ensemble cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, joined by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

Are you excited to finally see the Jurassic Park ride brought to life on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!