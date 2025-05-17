‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Second Trailer Arrives, With “Lost” Scene From 1993 Film

Universal Pictures is finally ramping up marketing for the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth (2025).

The seventh entry in the Jurassic series is directed by Gareth Edwards (currently best known for 2014’s Godzilla reboot and the 2016 Star Wars anthology film, Rogue One) and stars Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow) alongside Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book).

In the film, a new team heads to a third abandoned InGen island to retrieve life-changing DNA from three colossal dinosaurs, only to come face to face with horrifying genetic mutations.

Now, months after the initial trailer dropped, we finally have the second one, which shows Johansson’s Zora Bennett and Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis facing a Mosasaurus out on the water, while the Delgado family tries to out-swim a T-Rex on the river.

Watch it below, from the official Jurassic World YouTube channel:

While the original trailer teases plenty, this time, we get a much better look at two highly anticipated villains: the mutant dinosaur officially named “Distortus Rex” and the newly designed Tyrannosaurus that gives chase to a poor family on an inflatable raft; a scene adapted from the original best-selling novel “Jurassic Park” (1990) by Michael Crichton.

The Distortus Rex is as menacing as we suspected — it can be seen making an easy meal out of a scientist in a hazmat suit. As for the T-Rex river sequence, it looks as nail-biting as fans have been hoping it will be. This time, the Rex boasts a different design to that of the franchise’s usual suspect, appearing to stand more upright as opposed to forward-leaning.

The river sequence is a fan-favorite from Crichton’s novel. Of course, in the book, it features the characters Alan Grant, Lex Murphy, and Tim Murphy. This time, the Delgados–Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the father, Audrina Miranda as Isabella, Luna Blaise as Teresa, and David Iacono as Teresa’s boyfriend Xavier Dobbs–will be the ones forced to paddle for their lives.

The latest teaser promises that a full second trailer will arrive on Tuesday.

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2. It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments down below!