Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Rejoice as ‘Avatar’ is Delayed

Along with multiple other Disney-related projects, Avatar: The Seed Bearer (2025) has been delayed. While this has undoubtedly upset some audience members, there’s one fanbase who is ecstatic: Sonic the Hedgehog fans.

The entertainment industry was shaken today when multiple Disney projects were delayed, including multiple Marvel, Star Wars, and animated features. However, the most surprising was Avatar: The Seed Bearer, the third film in the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, being pushed back for another year.

While audiences may be upset about the delay, and executives at Disney are definitely upset about the delay, there is one group of people who are happy that Avatar 3 won’t be opening on December 20, 2024: people who love Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Are Looking For a Three-Peat

Before The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) exploded into theaters, both Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) paved the way for video game movies, proving that they could be fun, critically beloved, and commercially successful. In fact, both movies debuted at number one at the box office.

Part of the reason for this was the competition surrounding the movies. Since they released in January and March, there really wasn’t any. However, that would have been different if Avatar: The Seed Bearer hadn’t been delayed. Both films would have gone head-to-head and, frankly, the blue blur wouldn’t have stood a chance.

However, the other blue people have now moved to December 19, 2025, meaning that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has a whole year where he doesn’t have to worry about blue cat people. Instead, Sonic has a new adversary: Thunderbolts (2024), a Marvel film with tons of star power.

Fortunately, Sonic has some star power of his own, with Ben Schwartz as the title character, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik,

Do you think Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is powerful enough to defeat The Thunderbolts? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!