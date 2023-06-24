‘Back to the Future’ Is Returning With a Brand-New Cast

Back to the Future is returning, but not in the way you think. It has been revealed that a live reading of the script of the classic 1980s comedy will happen tonight, and a host of beloved actors will join in the coveted roles for the reading. This is not to be mistaken with the Broadway tour that is upcoming.

Related: ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Sets 2024 Theatrical US Release Date

Back to the Future is arguably one of the best scripts ever created, leading to the creation of one of the best film trilogies. Though some deem the franchise untouchable, which we agree with, there have been plenty of rumblings that the trilogy would eventually be rebooted. Hollywood has been mega-obsessed with reboots and remakes, and it is a bit strange that it has taken this long to attempt to reboot the former Micahel J. Fox-led series.

There have been many live table readings where actors step into their previous roles or a completely new cast is used. That will certainly be the case for this new Back to the Future version.

Beloved comedic actor Ben Schwartz has put together an event that will bring together some of the biggest stars, though it has not yet been revealed who each star will portray.

Ben Schwartz Leads ‘Back to the Future’ Live Reading

Ben Schwartz has starring roles in Renfield, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Parks and Rec. The beloved comedic actor is set to take on the part of Marty McFly in this live table reading of the classic script.

Quinta Brunson, Sam Richardson, Drew Tarver, Gil Ozeri, Bobby Moynihan, and Scott Aukerman are joining him on this Back to the Future event.

Quinta Brunson has made waves for her starring role in Abbott Elementary, though it has not yet been revealed who she will be portraying in the live reading. We would assume that it might be Lorraine Baines.

Joining her is Sam Richardson, who has appeared in Ted Lasso, Detroiters, Veep, and We’re the Millers. We hope that Richardson will be taking on the role of Dr. Emmett Brown.

The only role that has been revealed is Scott Aukerman, who is set to be the narrator for the live reading. Aukerman is a producer, writer, and actor known for working on Between Two Ferns, Austin Powers in Goldmember, and Run Ronnie Run.

The event will be held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, CA. Patrons attending the event are encouraged to dress as a 1950 sock hopper or a 1980s radical dude or dudette. A costume contest will be held, and the winner will receive a signed poster from the cast performing at the live reading.

Related: Christopher Lloyd Joins ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot Cast

Schwartz will be the director and star of the Back to the Future live reading. There has been no mention that this event will be live-streamed, but we hope it might end up on YouTube or some such streamer soon. Schwartz is hilarious, and we think he will make the perfect Marty McFly.

Do you want to see this Back to the Future live reading? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!