‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Addresses Sexuality, Saying It “Doesn’t Look One Way”

Abbott Elementary premiered on ABC in 2021, and has become one of the most popular shows on television. It’s already received several nominations and wins for Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and several others, with two seasons out and a third coming sometime next year.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom series, a la The Office, following a group of teachers in a predominantly Black Philadelphia elementary school as they struggle with underfunding, difficult students, a revolving door of educators, and a variety of other situations. It’s kept a steady approval rating of 98% to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has quickly risen in the ranks of televised sitcoms. Tyler James Williams plays substitute-turned-full-time first-grade teacher Gregory Eddie, who develops a crush on Janine Teagues (played by Quinta Brunson), an optimistic and enthusiastic second-grade teacher trying to give her students the best education she can.

Earlier this month, Williams addressed rumors of his sexuality, of which he’s been subjected to for years. Fans have often wondered if the actor was gay or bisexual, usually in regard to his appearance or fashion choices. He took to Instagram towards the beginning of Pride Month to clear up the issue, saying that the “conversation is bigger than me,” and he felt it was time to address it.

Stating that he isn’t gay, he explained that trying to analyze people’s behaviors and choices in order to find something out about them, especially in regards to their sexuality, “contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.” He claimed that type of behavior is “dangerous…for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

He went on to address the subject of toxic masculinity and gendered stereotypes, stating that “it reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often times unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression…being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.” He expressed his proud allyship with the LGBTQ+ community and his commitment to helping dispel the negative stereotypes and overanalytical behavior.

Williams finished off his statement by proclaiming that he “prays that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.” It’s a strong message of support especially as this year has been full of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, behavior, and bans throughout the country. Walt Disney World and Florida especially have been at the forefront of several controversial bills signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Although these regulations are sweeping across the country, so is the fight against it and the show of support for the queer community.

