Urgent Disney Land Closure Notice Issued: Operations Ceased, Rides Removed

As of today, Disneyland has officially shut down an entire land indefinitely.

While some guests visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure may accept the fate of a ride being under refurbishment, or a ride temporarily closing down for maintenance, it is rare to see an entire land shutter its gates. Imagine walking into Disneyland Park, feeling exciting to ride Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, only to find out that not only is the ride closed, but all of Fantasyland is as well.

Guests who are not previously aware will face exactly this situation for today and for the foreseeable future when they come to the parks.

Upon entering Disneyland Park, Walt’s inaugural theme park, you encounter several intricately themed lands. If you’re eager to experience Pirates of the Caribbean, your destination is New Orleans Square. For those drawn to the thrill of the Indiana Jones Adventure, Adventureland awaits to the left of Main Street, U.S.A. And if a journey through space beckons, head to Tomorrowland for Space Mountain.

Each of these lands boasts distinctive theming that serves to narrate a story, with attractions strategically placed within their respective zones to ensure thematic unity.

Later this year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will debut at Disneyland Park, along with two new shops, Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club. In order for Disney to finish construction on the attraction and stores, all of Critter Country has to shut down. This closure was inevitable, but now it is officially in order, with an uncertain reopening date.

In Critter Country, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh will also end up closing as of tomorrow due to its location and the land closure. While the ride will be shut down, it is not expected for any work to take place in the attraction during this downtime. It simply is a victim to the overall Critter Country closure.

The Hungry Bear restaurant, which is a popular dining spot at Disneyland Park will remain open, as its location is along the pathway of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, keeping is accessible from that entrance.

Disney shared the news a few months ago, with the official warning:

To make way for these exciting enhancements to the land, Critter Country will temporarily close beginning May 1, 2024. Teams are working hard to bring Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to life, and we’re continuing to invest in the improvement of overall pathways and surrounding areas to help provide a great guest experience when the attraction opens.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to debut in Frontierland at Disney World. While the ride is scheduled to open on the East Coast in the summer of 2024, Magic Kingdom has not disclosed any new dining venues or additional attractions at this time.

The Critter Country closure will now add to the other closures that are happening at Disneyland Park right now. Of course, we know Splash Mountain has closed, which took out one significant attraction that would suck up a lot of guests. Additionally, in New Orleans Square, The Haunted Mansion is also undergoing an extensive queue reimagining, which has also shut down the ride.

The narrative unfolds after the Princess and the Frog film’s conclusion, approximately in 1927. With Tiana’s Palace flourishing, Tiana and Naveen opt to broaden their enterprise by founding an employee-owned food cooperative, Tiana’s Foods. They acquire an old salt mine to serve as the cooperative’s headquarters. As preparations for a grand Mardi Gras party are underway, Tiana embarks with her guests into the bayou to scout for musical critters to enhance the festivities.

Both of these closures have forced Pirates of the Caribbean to be added to Disney Genie+. It initially was not a ride with a Lightning Lane, but considering the number of rides that have been removed from Lightning Lane selections at this point, Disney has had to find other ways to give guests value. Now, with The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh closing as well, there will be even fewer attractions for guests to enjoy.

Do you think it is worth visiting Disneyland Park with these ongoing closures?