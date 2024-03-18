Disney Confirms Entire Land Eradication, Indefinite Termination Begins in Weeks

Disney will be shutting down an entire land for an indefinite amount of time at Disneyland as they make strides on their newest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

When you enter Disneyland Park, Walt’s original theme park, there are a few lands that you can enter that are highly themed. Want to ride Pirates of the Caribbean? New Orleans Square is where you want to head. If Indiana Jones Adventure sounds like the ride for you, Adventureland is to the left of Main Street, U.S.A. Thinking of blasting off to space? Space Mountain is located in Tomorrowland.

Each of these lands possesses a unique theming that helps tell a story, and the attractions are placed in their designated zones for cohesion.

One popular land at Disney is Critter Country; inside of it are attractions like Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes, which is a guided canoe tour around the Rivers of America with paddling required, as well as the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Until recently, Splash Mountain was also there, bringing guests to the Laughin’ Place.

As we know, Splash Mountain is now closed as it is being redone into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which will open at some point in 2024.

Now, Disney has issued a statement which states that all of Critter Country will be shutting down.

To make way for these exciting enhancements to the land, Critter Country will temporarily close beginning May 1, 2024. Teams are working hard to bring Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to life, and we’re continuing to invest in the improvement of overall pathways and surrounding areas to help provide a great guest experience when the attraction opens.

This is because not only is the attraction being added, but there will also be other Princess and the Frog additions in the area.

The revamped merchandise spots arriving at Critter Country in Disneyland Park will feature Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club. These locations will delve deeper into Princess Tiana’s narrative, complementing the upcoming launch of the attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, slated to open later this year.

KTLA reported, “Briar Patch and the left-hand side of Pooh Corner will be reimagined into Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club, respectively.”

As noted by Disney:

The first location, Ray’s Berets (currently The Briar Patch), will be the best place for guests to shop for headwear, apparel, accessories, toys and more with firefly Raymond and his firefly kin in the coziest cabin in Critter Country. You’re sure to light up when you see how these bayou bugs have made this home their own! Traveling further into the land, you’ll come across Louis’ Critter Club (currently the left-hand side of Pooh Corner) where the friends of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure call this local hot spot their home away from home. Louis’ Critter Club is the place to go for apparel, accessories, home decor and more featuring some of your favorite critters and Princess Tiana! The treats side of Pooh Corner will remain as a destination for must-have merchandise from Hundred Acre Wood, including beloved sweet treats like Tigger tails.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is also coming to Frontierland in Disney World; however, the ride does have an opening timeline on the east coast of summer 2024, but no new dining locations or additions have been announced for Magic Kingdom,

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure invites guests to embark on a musical journey following the events of The Princess and the Frog.

Alongside Princess Tiana and jazz enthusiast Louis, visitors will traverse the bayou, gearing up for a unique Mardi Gras celebration to which everyone is invited. Along the way, they’ll encounter old friends, forge new connections, and delve deeper into Tiana’s evolving narrative.

Featuring original compositions and beloved tunes from the film, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure offers a vibrant, immersive experience with sights and scents. Guests can admire a stunning mural in the queue area and enjoy various other surprises throughout the attraction. And let’s not forget the existing delights of Tiana’s Palace restaurant and Eudora’s Chic Boutique with Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in New Orleans Square, adding even more enchantment to the overall experience.

This land closure will certainly be a damper for guests, as there are other large closures in the park, such as the entirety of the Haunted Mansion attraction and queue. The closure has even left Pirates of the Caribbean opening up a temporary Lightning Lane queue due to the lack of Disney Genie+ attractions, with two of their main attractions closed.

What do you think of this upcoming land closure at Disneyland?