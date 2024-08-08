David Tennant Drops the Doctor for Disney+ Series

Whether you know him as the Tenth Doctor, Crowley, or even Scrooge McDuck., David Tennant is one of the most prolific performers in the business, and he’s found his way across many media. After Disney+ revealed the new promotional material for Rivals, he’s trading one fancy suit for another as he takes on the role of Lord Tony Baddingham.

Based on Jilly Cooper’s book, Rivals is a tale of ambition and desire set in the glamorous television world of 1980s England. Opposing executives Rupert Campbell-Black and Cameron Cook clash in a battle for power and ratings while navigating complex relationships and scandalous affairs.

With titles like Broadchurch and Gracepoint under his belt, David Tennant is no stranger to dramatic roles. Although he might be better known for his bright and brassy character parts, the actor certainly has a versatile range when it comes to standout performances.

Rivals Hits Disney+ and Hulu

Shortly after making his triumphant return as The Doctor in Disney’s partnership with the BBC sci-fi classic series, Tennant steps into a new, less-than-savory role as Tony Baddingham in the new series. A report from Deadline shares the official summary below.

The report reads,

“Disney+ is building buzz for its Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals by teasing first-look images of the eight-part series. The series will stream on Hulu in the U.S.” ”Rivals’ is part of Cooper’s bestselling ‘Rutshire Chronicles’ and is set against the backdrop of the excess and antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England. Scroll on for more images. “‘Rivals’ chronicles the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 and the long-standing rivalry of ex-Olympian, MP, and notorious womanizer Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and his neighbor Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), controller of Corinium Television.”

While the series is currently under the Disney+ banner, it feels like this is much more at home with the Hulu side of things after the merger earlier this year. Even so, Disney seems to be a primary source in building his fanbase.

Disney Boosts David Tennant’s Career

From Doctor Who to Harry Potter to Good Omens, David Tennant has his hands in many fandom pies, but his work with Disney all but ensures a steady stream of fans of all ages, especially as a voice actor.

Taking over for the late Alan Young as Scrooge McDuck in Disney Channel’s DuckTales remake to joining the galaxy far, far away as the Jedi-training Huyang in both Clone Wars and Ahsoka, Tennant is a master performer both on screen and behind a microphone.

Rivals might not be as animated as Ducktales or as eccentric as Tennant’s famous Time Lord, but it’s sure to be another role that absolutely transforms the actor. While no official date has been revealed at this time, the eight-part series is slated to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

What’s your favorite David Tennant role? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!